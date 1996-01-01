Brett Harris named Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American
Joins Alek Jacob as first Zags named All-Americans since 2017
SPOKANE, Wash.
Brett Harris' torrid year isn't over yet, but the Gonzaga third baseman continues to rake in the awards.
The reigning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year has been named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Third Team, the outlet announced Thursday
joining pitcher Alek Jacob (Second Team) as the first Zags to earn the All-American nod since Eli Morgan, who was named to the second-team in 2017. The last GU player to earn a third-team nod was Marco Gonzales, who made it three years in a row from 2011-2013.
Harris' contributions lifted the Zags to historic heights on both sides of the ball in a year where they reached their highest-ever national ranking and first WCC Title and postseason berth since 2018. As the team's best hitter by average (.358), the Arlington Heights, Ill. native leads GU's lineup in OPS (1.039), runs (50) and hits (67) in a team-high 50 appearances all starts.
Just yesterday, he was named GU's second-ever WCC Defensive Player of the Year
after finishing the year with 58 putouts and 77 assists on 138 total chances with just two errors all year, good for a fielding percentage of .978.
After earning his B.Ed. in special education with a cumulative 3.51 GPA and over 50 hours of community service since joining the Bulldogs in 2018, Harris was also selected as one of 10 finalists nationwide for the baseball 2021 Senior CLASS Award®.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Winners for the Senior CLASS Award® will be announced during the College World Series in June.
Harris and the No. 2 seed Bulldogs return to action on Friday in their NCAA Regional opener against No. 3-seeded LSU. Friday's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN3, with live stats available on GoZags.com. First pitch is set for 7p.m. PT at PK Park on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.