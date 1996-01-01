Brett Harris named Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American

 Brett Harris' torrid year isn't over yet, but the Gonzaga third baseman continues to rake in the awards. joining pitcher Alek Jacob (Second Team) as the first Zags to earn the All-American nod since Eli Morgan, who was named to the second-team in 2017.Harris' contributions lifted the Zags to historic heights on both sides of the ball in a year where they reached their highest-ever national ranking and first WCC Title and postseason berth since 2018. As the team's best hitter by average (.358), the Arlington Heights, Ill. native leads GU's lineup in OPS (1.039), runs (50) and hits (67) in a team-high 50 appearances  all starts.after finishing the year with 58 putouts and 77 assists on 138 total chances with just two errors all year, good for a fielding percentage of .978.To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Winners for the Senior CLASS Award® will be announced during the College World Series in June.