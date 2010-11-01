Thread: Chet Holmgren & Hunter Sallis USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Training Camp

High School HonorsRanked 1st in the nation in the 2021 class by ESPN.2021 Sports Illustrated All-American (SIAA) Player of the Year2021 SIAA first-team2021 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year2021 Naismith Prep Player of the Year.2021 McDonalds All-American2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball.2021 MaxPreps National Player of the Year2021 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year2020 MaxPreps Junior All-American first-team