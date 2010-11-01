Thread: Chet Holmgren & Hunter Sallis USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Training Camp

https://www.usab.com/mens/u19/roster.aspx
Hunter's biography page from the site:High School Honors
Ranked 1st in the nation in the 2021 class by ESPN.
2021 Sports Illustrated All-American (SIAA) Player of the Year
2021 SIAA first-team
2021 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year
2021 Naismith Prep Player of the Year.
2021 McDonalds All-American
2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball.
2021 MaxPreps National Player of the Year
2021 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year
2020 MaxPreps Junior All-American first-team
Ranked 14th in the nation in the 2021 class by ESPN.
2021 Sports Illustrated All-American second-team.
High School Notes
During his senior season at Millard North High School (2020-21), averaged 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 4.0 apg.
Led Millard North to a state championship during the 2020-21 season.
July 3 - Turkey
July 4 - Mali
July 6 - Australia
July 7
Quarter Finals through Finals: 7/9 - 7/11