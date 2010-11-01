Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Chet Holmgren & Hunter Sallis USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Training Camp

  1. Today, 11:44 AM #1
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,284

    Default Chet Holmgren & Hunter Sallis USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Training Camp

    https://www.usab.com/mens/u19/roster.aspx

    Chet's biography page from the site: https://www.usab.com/basketball/play...gren-chet.aspx (Wow. Pretty impressive stuff!)
    High School Honors

    Ranked 1st in the nation in the 2021 class by ESPN.
    2021 Sports Illustrated All-American (SIAA) Player of the Year
    2021 SIAA first-team
    2021 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year
    2021 Naismith Prep Player of the Year.
    2021 McDonalds All-American
    2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball.
    2021 MaxPreps National Player of the Year
    2021 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year
    2020 MaxPreps Junior All-American first-team
    Hunter's biography page from the site:
    High School Honors

    Ranked 14th in the nation in the 2021 class by ESPN.
    2021 Sports Illustrated All-American second-team.

    High School Notes

    During his senior season at Millard North High School (2020-21), averaged 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 4.0 apg.
    Led Millard North to a state championship during the 2020-21 season.
    Schedule for games in Riga, Latvia from 7/3 to 7/7:

    July 3 - Turkey
    July 4 - Mali
    July 6 - Australia
    July 7

    Quarter Finals through Finals: 7/9 - 7/11
    Last edited by ZagNative; Today at 12:24 PM.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:02 PM #2
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,602

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    https://www.usab.com/mens/u19/roster.aspx

    Chet's biography page from the site: https://www.usab.com/basketball/play...gren-chet.aspx (Wow. Pretty impressive stuff!)

    Hunter's biography page from the site:


    Schedule for games in Riga, Latvia from 7/3 to 7/7:

    July 3 - Turkey
    July 4 - Mali
    July 6 - Australia
    July 7

    Quarter Finals through Finals: 7/9 - 7/11
    do you know if games will be televised?
    If so what channel?
    Thanks

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:04 PM #3
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,284

    Default

    https://www.usab.com/news-events/new...mu19-draw.aspx

    USA U19 Men to Face Australia, Mali and Turkey in FIBA U19 World Cup Preliminary Games

    Trials to select the 12-member USA U19 World Cup Team will be held June 20-22, and the coaching staff and trials invitees will be announced at a later date.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:20 PM #4
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,284

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    do you know if games will be televised?
    If so what channel?
    Thanks

    Go Zags!
    I don't see anything yet, but an internet search for the U-19 team brings up Youtube listings for the 2018 games.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:17 PM #5
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,319

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    https://www.usab.com/mens/u19/roster.aspx

    Chet's biography page from the site: https://www.usab.com/basketball/play...gren-chet.aspx (Wow. Pretty impressive stuff!)

    Hunter's biography page from the site:


    Schedule for games in Riga, Latvia from 7/3 to 7/7:

    July 3 - Turkey
    July 4 - Mali
    July 6 - Australia
    July 7

    Quarter Finals through Finals: 7/9 - 7/11
    This is horrible news! They may not ever want to come home! Riga, Latvia is the site of the annual Go Blonde Parade.







    If I had a bucket list, that might be worth inclusion...lol.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules