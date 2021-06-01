Thread: NBA draft entries.

-
NBA draft entries.
https://pr.nba.com/wp-content/upload...tes-6-1-21.pdf
Players who have entered their names to be considered for the NBA draft. They can still return at this point. Petrusevs name was not on this list. I read that players had to declare for the draft by May 30th. Anyone know if this is true or why Petrusev has not declared. Ayayi, Kispert, Suggs all accounted for.
-
These are early entry players presumably with eligibility left.
It could be that Petrusev is already receiving a paycheck and pros arent in this category.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules