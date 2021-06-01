Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: NBA draft entries.

    bdmiller7
    https://pr.nba.com/wp-content/upload...tes-6-1-21.pdf

    Players who have entered their names to be considered for the NBA draft. They can still return at this point. Petrusevs name was not on this list. I read that players had to declare for the draft by May 30th. Anyone know if this is true or why Petrusev has not declared. Ayayi, Kispert, Suggs all accounted for.
    Markburn1
    These are early entry players presumably with eligibility left.

    It could be that Petrusev is already receiving a paycheck and pros arent in this category.
