Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Program Record Nine Zags Earn WCC All-Conference Honors and more...

2021 All-WCC Baseball Teams Unveiled

San Diego’s Thomas Luevano (Sr., IF) collected WCC Player of the Year honors. San Francisco’s Luke Keaschall (IF) and BYU’s Andrew Pintar (IF) shared WCC Freshman of the Year accolades and both earned All-WCC First Team selections.Luevano is the 11th San Diego student-athlete to capture WCC Player of the Year honors and the fifth since 2013. A 2020 Academic All-District First Team selection, Luevano batted .367 during league play with 11 doubles, triple, four home runs and 33 RBI. The senior ranked fifth among conference leaders in hits (36), third in doubles and second in batting average and RBI. Overall, Luevano batted .349 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and led the conference with 65 RBI – 20 in front of second place.Jacob was the ace of a Bulldog staff, posting a sparkling pitching line: 6-1, 2.18 ERA, 57.2 IP, 72 Ks and 9 walks in seven conference starts. Jacob went 7-1 in 76.2 innings, posting a 2.82 ERA in 10 overall starts. A 2019 All-WCC First Team selection and a 2021 preseason All-WCC pick, Jacob tossed the fifth no-hitter in Gonzaga history in a 10-0 triumph at Pepperdine (4/16/21), striking out 12 Waves in the process.Keaschall (San Francisco) and Pintar (BYU) each enjoyed truly outstanding freshman campaigns for their respective programs. An All-WCC First Team pick, Keaschall ranked seventh among WCC leaders in batting average, hitting .345 in league action with five doubles, three triples, five homers and 15 RBI for the Dons. Pintar posted eye-popping power numbers for the Cougars ranking second in home runs (9), third in average (.362) and fourth in RBI (23) despite missing a pair of games en route to All-WCC First Team selection.The junior committed two errors and posted a strong .969 fielding percentage and helped turn three double plays to go along with 30 assists and 32 putouts. In addition to his stellar defensive work, Harris batted .343 with 10 doubles and 20 RBI in his third season with the Zags. Harris is the second Gonzaga student-athlete to earn top defensive accolades and the first since Joey Harris accomplished the feat in 2015.Under his tutelage, the Zags achieved a top-25 national ranking – and enter the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Gonzaga posted a 16-10 record in true road games – headlined by a series win at No. 11 TCU – and went 18-12 overall away from Spokane. The Zags ranked second among WCC leaders in team batting (.279), runs (320) and led the league in hits (478) during Conference contests.In a sign of remarkable balance throughout the WCC this season, nine teams placed at least one student-athlete on the 13-member All-WCC first team, headlined by two picks from Gonzaga, Pepperdine and San Diego. Five WCC programs had at least three named to the first and second All-WCC teams, led by four each from Gonzaga and LMU.Thomas Luevano, San DiegoLuke Keaschall, San Francisco & Andrew Pintar, BYUReese Alexiades Sr. OF PepperdineKy Bush Jr. LHP Saint Mary'sHolden Christian Jr. LHP LMUBilly Cook Sr. INF PepperdineThomas Gavello So. INF PacificLuke Keaschall Fr. INF San FranciscoThomas Luevano Sr. INF San DiegoJake Miller So. RHP San DiegoAndrew Pintar Fr. INF BYUChad Stevens Jr. INF PortlandJack Winkler Jr. INF San FranciscoJosh Agnew Sr. RHP LMULanden Bourassa Sr. RHP San FranciscoSam Brown Fr. INF/LHP PortlandBrandon Buckley Gr. RHP Santa ClaraJulian Bury Sr. OF LMUJason Dicochea Sr. INF Santa ClaraCole Gambill So. OF BYUCody Jefferis So. INF San DiegoMitch Mcintyre Sr. OF BYUKenny Oyama Jr. OF LMUChristian Peters Sr. RHP PortlandPeter Allegro So. RHP PortlandJames Arakawa Jr. INF PacificMike Bowes Gr. OF Santa ClaraAlec Cargin Sr. C LMUJack Costello Fr. UTL San DiegoBrett Gillis So. INF/RHP PortlandMichael Hobbs Sr. RHP Saint Mary'sJake Holcroft Fr. OF PortlandBriley Knight So. OF PortlandAlex Leforestier Sr. INF PacificAdam Lopez Sr. 3B San DiegoShane Mcguire Jr. C/1B San DiegoReid Mclaughlin So. RHP BYUEli Morse Jr. RHP PortlandTora Otsuka Jr. OF San DiegoAlex Pham Jr. RHP San FranciscoAustin Reyes Gr. INF Santa ClaraRyan Robinson So. RHP San DiegoKieran Shaw Sr. RHP San DiegoCarter Smith Fr. RHP BYULiam Steigerwald Sr. RHP Saint Mary'sJacob Talamante Sr. OF Saint Mary'sJake Tsukada Fr. INF PortlandJordan Vujovich Jr. OF San FranciscoSam Brown INF/LHP PortlandJack Costello UTL San DiegoThomas Gavello INF PacificJake Holcroft OF PortlandLuke Keaschall INF San FranciscoAndrew Pintar INF BYUJake Tsukada OF Portland