Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Program Record Nine Zags Earn WCC All-Conference Honors and more...

    Congratulations Zags!

    #GDTBAZ

    Program Record Nine Zags Earn WCC All-Conference Honors; Mark Machtolf Tabbed Coach of the Year, Alek Jacob Pitcher of the Year

    SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga baseball's dominance en route to its fifth West Coast Conference title this spring yielded plenty of recognition from the 2021 WCC All-Conference Awards ahead of its trip to Eugene for NCAA Regionals this weekend, all while making a bit more history along the way.

    A program-record nine Zags earned all-conference nods and three took home three of the league's five major individual awards to match another record set in 2013, the WCC announced Wednesday  an unsurprising development for a GU team that earned its best NCAA seeding and poll ranking in program history in recent weeks. In conference play, the Zags were second in the conference in team batting average (.279) and runs (320) leading the league in hits (478).

    Mark Machtolf was named WCC Coach of the Year, his fourth time bringing home the award since first winning it in 2009. Machtolf steered the Bulldogs through a year that saw a litany of obstacles and setbacks, including multiple cancelled games and a COVID pause, into the final weekend needing just one win to clinch the conference title and GU's first postseason berth since 2018.

    Meanwhile, Zags ace Alek Jacob, a senior from Spokane, is the conference Pitcher of the Year after a historic year that saw him record the program's fifth-ever no-hitter and crack 100 K's on the season in his final start. The 6'3 righty was never tagged for a loss in any of his starts in conference play, finishing with an ERA of 2.18 in 11 appearances in conference play, doing duty as both a starter and a late-game closer.

    Jacob is the sixth GU thrower to win the award, and the first to do so since 2013.

    Third baseman Brett Harris' flashy fielding earned him GU's second-ever Defensive Player of the Year award after finishing the year with 58 putouts and 77 assists on 138 total chances while turning three double plays  good for a fielding percentage of .978. The Arlington, Ill., native was no slouch at the plate either, leading GU in batting average (.358), OPS (1.039), runs (50) and hits (67).

    Harris and Jacob were the Zags' two representatives on the All-WCC First Team, followed by Saturday starter/first baseman Gabriel Hughes and catcher Tyler Rando on the Second Team. Hughes and Rando provided consistency on both offense and defense for the Bulldogs, with Hughes hitting .261 while posting a 1.86 ERA with a 4-1 record starting on the mound in WCC play and Rando driving in 15 RBI while holding down home plate with a team-high 191 putouts and .995% fielding in that same span.

    Relievers Brody Jessee, Michael Spellacy and Trystan Vrieling joined Grayson Sterling and Andrew Orzel on the Honorable Mention list to make it nine total Zags receiving conference honors. Orzel (.330) and Sterling (.306) were the second- and fourth-best hitters in the GU lineup by average in conference play, becoming mainstays as the 27-game pennant race rounded into shape.

    The trio of relievers all similarly gained momentum as dependable closers during that span. Leading the staff in saves (3) and appearances (12), Vrieling finished third on the team in K's in conference play behind Jacob and Hughes at 33, with Spellacy fourth (24) and Jessee fifth (16). Spellacy also had the most innings pitched of any non-starter for GU in WCC play, with 32.0.

    Sterling, Vrieling and Hughes all made the WCC's 10-player All-Freshman team in addition to their other honors.

    The Zags' season continues as a No. 2 seed at NCAA Regionals on Friday, when they will face fourth-seeded LSU in their first game in the Eugene Region.

    Gonzaga Article Link
    2021 All-WCC Baseball Teams Unveiled

    WCC Champion Gonzaga collects three of the five major individual awards

    SAN MATEO, Calif. – No. 22 Gonzaga captured the 2021 regular season West Coast Conference Championship, claimed three of the five major individual awards and placed four on the 2021 All-WCC first and second teams as announced by the league office. The Bulldogs (33-17, 20-7 WCC) won their fifth WCC regular season title in program history and third since 2016.

    Gonzaga won three major individual honors, led by WCC Pitcher of the Year Alek Jacob (Sr., RHP), Defensive Player of the Year Brett Harris (Sr., IF) while Mark Machtolf was selected by his peers as WCC Coach of the Year for the fourth time. San Diego’s Thomas Luevano (Sr., IF) collected WCC Player of the Year honors. San Francisco’s Luke Keaschall (IF) and BYU’s Andrew Pintar (IF) shared WCC Freshman of the Year accolades and both earned All-WCC First Team selections.

    All five individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference First, Second and Freshman Teams – were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.

    Luevano is the 11th San Diego student-athlete to capture WCC Player of the Year honors and the fifth since 2013. A 2020 Academic All-District First Team selection, Luevano batted .367 during league play with 11 doubles, triple, four home runs and 33 RBI. The senior ranked fifth among conference leaders in hits (36), third in doubles and second in batting average and RBI. Overall, Luevano batted .349 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and led the conference with 65 RBI – 20 in front of second place.

    Jacob is the sixth Zag to collect WCC Pitcher of the Year honors and the first since former Major League reliever Tyler Olson capped a three-year run for Gonzaga in 2013. Jacob was the ace of a Bulldog staff, posting a sparkling pitching line: 6-1, 2.18 ERA, 57.2 IP, 72 Ks and 9 walks in seven conference starts. Jacob went 7-1 in 76.2 innings, posting a 2.82 ERA in 10 overall starts. A 2019 All-WCC First Team selection and a 2021 preseason All-WCC pick, Jacob tossed the fifth no-hitter in Gonzaga history in a 10-0 triumph at Pepperdine (4/16/21), striking out 12 Waves in the process.

    Keaschall (San Francisco) and Pintar (BYU) each enjoyed truly outstanding freshman campaigns for their respective programs. An All-WCC First Team pick, Keaschall ranked seventh among WCC leaders in batting average, hitting .345 in league action with five doubles, three triples, five homers and 15 RBI for the Dons. Pintar posted eye-popping power numbers for the Cougars ranking second in home runs (9), third in average (.362) and fourth in RBI (23) despite missing a pair of games en route to All-WCC First Team selection.

    Harris enjoyed a strong season patrolling the infield for Gonzaga and scooped up WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors. The junior committed two errors and posted a strong .969 fielding percentage and helped turn three double plays to go along with 30 assists and 32 putouts. In addition to his stellar defensive work, Harris batted .343 with 10 doubles and 20 RBI in his third season with the Zags. Harris is the second Gonzaga student-athlete to earn top defensive accolades and the first since Joey Harris accomplished the feat in 2015.

    Machtolf earned his fourth WCC Coach of the Year honor after guiding Gonzaga to the fifth WCC regular season title in program history and fourth since 2013. Under his tutelage, the Zags achieved a top-25 national ranking – and enter the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Gonzaga posted a 16-10 record in true road games – headlined by a series win at No. 11 TCU – and went 18-12 overall away from Spokane. The Zags ranked second among WCC leaders in team batting (.279), runs (320) and led the league in hits (478) during Conference contests.

    In a sign of remarkable balance throughout the WCC this season, nine teams placed at least one student-athlete on the 13-member All-WCC first team, headlined by two picks from Gonzaga, Pepperdine and San Diego. Five WCC programs had at least three named to the first and second All-WCC teams, led by four each from Gonzaga and LMU.

    2021 West Coast Conference Player of the Year:
    Thomas Luevano, San Diego

    2021 West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year:
    Alek Jacob, Gonzaga

    2021 West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year:
    Luke Keaschall, San Francisco & Andrew Pintar, BYU

    2021 West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year:
    Brett Harris, Gonzaga

    2021 West Coast Conference Coach of the Year:
    Mark Machtolf, Gonzaga

    2021 All-WCC Baseball First Team

    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Reese Alexiades Sr. OF Pepperdine
    Ky Bush Jr. LHP Saint Mary's
    Holden Christian Jr. LHP LMU
    Billy Cook Sr. INF Pepperdine
    Thomas Gavello So. INF Pacific
    Brett Harris Sr. INF Gonzaga
    Alek Jacob Sr. RHP Gonzaga
    Luke Keaschall Fr. INF San Francisco
    Thomas Luevano Sr. INF San Diego
    Jake Miller So. RHP San Diego
    Andrew Pintar Fr. INF BYU
    Chad Stevens Jr. INF Portland
    Jack Winkler Jr. INF San Francisco

    2021 All-WCC Baseball Second Team

    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Josh Agnew Sr. RHP LMU
    Landen Bourassa Sr. RHP San Francisco
    Sam Brown Fr. INF/LHP Portland
    Brandon Buckley Gr. RHP Santa Clara
    Julian Bury Sr. OF LMU
    Jason Dicochea Sr. INF Santa Clara
    Cole Gambill So. OF BYU
    Gabriel Hughes Fr. RHP/INF Gonzaga
    Cody Jefferis So. INF San Diego
    Mitch Mcintyre Sr. OF BYU
    Kenny Oyama Jr. OF LMU
    Christian Peters Sr. RHP Portland
    Tyler Rando Sr. C Gonzaga

    2021 WCC Baseball Honorable Mention

    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Peter Allegro So. RHP Portland
    James Arakawa Jr. INF Pacific
    Mike Bowes Gr. OF Santa Clara
    Alec Cargin Sr. C LMU
    Jack Costello Fr. UTL San Diego
    Brett Gillis So. INF/RHP Portland
    Michael Hobbs Sr. RHP Saint Mary's
    Jake Holcroft Fr. OF Portland
    Brody Jessee Fr. RHP Gonzaga
    Briley Knight So. OF Portland
    Alex Leforestier Sr. INF Pacific
    Adam Lopez Sr. 3B San Diego
    Shane Mcguire Jr. C/1B San Diego
    Reid Mclaughlin So. RHP BYU
    Eli Morse Jr. RHP Portland
    Andrew Orzel Sr. INF Gonzaga
    Tora Otsuka Jr. OF San Diego
    Alex Pham Jr. RHP San Francisco
    Austin Reyes Gr. INF Santa Clara
    Ryan Robinson So. RHP San Diego
    Kieran Shaw Sr. RHP San Diego
    Carter Smith Fr. RHP BYU
    Michael Spellacy Sr. RHP Gonzaga
    Liam Steigerwald Sr. RHP Saint Mary's
    Grayson Sterling Fr. INF/OF Gonzaga
    Jacob Talamante Sr. OF Saint Mary's
    Jake Tsukada Fr. INF Portland
    Trystan Vrieling Fr. RHP Gonzaga
    Jordan Vujovich Jr. OF San Francisco

    2021 All-WCC Baseball Freshman Team

    Name Pos. School
    Sam Brown INF/LHP Portland
    Jack Costello UTL San Diego
    Thomas Gavello INF Pacific
    Jake Holcroft OF Portland
    Gabriel Hughes RHP/INF Gonzaga
    Luke Keaschall INF San Francisco
    Andrew Pintar INF BYU
    Grayson Sterling INF/OF Gonzaga
    Jake Tsukada OF Portland
    Trystan Vrieling RHP/INF Gonzaga

    WCC Sports Article Link
