Recruiting is Now Opened Up
As of June 1, recruiting for all sports has been opened up and on-site visits are now permitted.
Maybe, we will start to hear something about 2022-2023 recruits in the coming months.
I believe that we had verbal commits from our four 2021-2022 recruits in November, 2019 and/or Summer 2020 and had signed NLI's in November, 2020. I think we are a little late on any information on recruits for the 2022-2023 season.
Maybe it will open up a little this summer with site visits permitted.
ZagDad
