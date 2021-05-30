Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: College Baseball: 16 Regional Sites Selected For 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

  Today, 09:51 PM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    14,522

    Post College Baseball: 16 Regional Sites Selected For 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

    Sixteen Regional Sites Selected For 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

    INDIANAPOLIS  The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

    The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

    Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

    Columbia, South Carolina  South Carolina (33-21)

    Eugene, Oregon  Oregon (37-14)

    Fayetteville, Arkansas  Arkansas (46-10)

    Fort Worth, Texas  TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

    Gainesville, Florida  Florida (38-20)

    Greenville, North Carolina  East Carolina (41-15)

    Knoxville, Tennessee  Tennessee (45-16)

    Lubbock, Texas  Texas Tech (36-15)

    Nashville, Tennessee  Vanderbilt (40-15)

    Oxford, Mississippi  Ole Miss (41-19)

    Ruston, Louisiana  Louisiana Tech (40-18)

    South Bend, Indiana  Notre Dame (30-11)

    Stanford, California  Stanford (33-14)

    Starkville, Mississippi  Mississippi St. (40-15)

    Tucson, Arizona  Arizona (40-15)

    Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

    Texas leads all institutions in the field as the Longhorns are hosting for the 28th time, while Louisiana Tech is hosting for the first time.

    Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 19th time, while South Carolina is hosting for the 18th time and Mississippi St. is hosting for the 15th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.

    Ole Miss is hosting for the 10th time while Arkansas is hosting for the ninth time. Hosting for the eighth time includes TCU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt with Arizona, East Carolina and Tennessee each hosting for the sixth time. Notre Dame is hosting for the fifth time but the first since 2004.

    Seven institutions, Arkansas, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, all hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.

    The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 31. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Mens College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

    Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

    There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Mens College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

    OTHER REGIONAL SITE SELECTION INFORMATION

    Southeastern 7 (Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, South
    Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt)

    Big 12 3 (TCU, Texas, Texas Tech)

    Pac-12 3 (Arizona, Oregon, Stanford)

    Conference USA 1 (Louisiana Tech)

    Atlantic Coast 1 (Notre Dame)

    American Athletic 1 (East Carolina)

    NCAA.com Article Link
  Today, 09:55 PM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    14,522

    Default

    Baseball America: Regional Host Sites For 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Announced

    The selection committee on Sunday announced the 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Tournament.

    The schools hosting regionals will be Arizona, Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Christian, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt. The full bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be released Monday at noon.

    The 16 sites for regionals were chosen from a shortlist of 20 potential hosts that the selection committee announced earlier this month. The four schools from the initial list not to end up hosting regionals are Charlotte, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and Southern Mississippi.

    While the shortlist had a few surprises in it at the time, the same cannot be said of the final 16 hosts. They match the most recent projection from Baseball America.

    The selection process for host sites changed this year to accommodate the need to create a coronavirus testing lab at each host site. The process to set the lab up and ensure it is operating correctly takes longer than the typical five-day notice host sites get, so the selection committee needed to pick host sites a few weeks early.

    While South Carolina is hosting it is not expected to be a No. 1 seed in its regional. Old Dominion, which on Sunday won the Conference USA Tournament and has a top-10 RPI, will likely be the top seed in the Columbia Regional. The Monarchs did not bid to host regionals this year.

    A traveling No. 1 seed would be unconventional in the modern version of the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee has not sent a top seed on the road since 2010 when Florida State was the No. 1 seed in the Norwich Regional, hosted by Connecticut. It previously was a more common part of the NCAA Tournament, but as more schools have invested more money in their facilities, more schools have met the hosting requirements.

    It will also be interesting to see if a second traveling No. 1 seed is used this year. Oklahoma State did not earn a spot on the shortlist of 20 sites but could still earn a No. 1 seed with a win in the Big 12 Tournament championship game against Texas Christian. In that case, the Cowboys could be the top seed in the Ruston Regional.

    BaseballAmerica Article Link
