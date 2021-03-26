As individuals, the five finalists for the Mick McCabe Miss Basketball are terrific players. But if you could place them all at one school you would have the makings of an amazing team.- Adrian Lenawee Christian, 6-3- College: Gonzaga- By the numbers: 26.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.3 blocks, 3.8 steals.- Biggest area of improvement: Drawing contact around the basket.- Best move: Uses a hesitation dribble to freeze the opponent and then driving by the to the basket.- Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant.- Top opponent: Payton Verhulst, De Sota, Kansas.- Favorite book: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.- When my basketball career is finished I will: “Hopefully be an elementary school teacher.”