What has the Lady Zags highest ever rated recruit been up to since she tore her ACL in last year's High School playoffs? Bree indicated that she hoped to have rehabbed her knee and be able to play during the end of her senior high school season but she was not going to jeopardize her knee for her college career.
Well, the road is paved with the best of intentions.
Bree did play for her high school during her senior season and had quite the year:
Here are Bree's stats for this year: 26.9 POINTS PER GAME, 12.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME, 4.6 ASSISTS PER GAME, 3.4 STEALS PER GAME & 3.4 BLOCKS PER GAME
Bree's Career Stats: 2,059 points, 920 rebounds, and a weighted GPA over 4.07.
For her accomplishments Bree was awarded Michigan State AP player of the year for the fourth year in a row.
Article Link: https://apnews.com/article/basketbal...9985a804ed03b7
Bree was also awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year for Michigan.
Press Release Link: https://playeroftheyear.gatorade.com...BSalenbien.pdf
Lenawee Christian Standout Scores with State's All-Time Best Link: https://secondhalf.mhsaa.com/topics/...-all-time-best
County's girls hoops leaders shine even through tough year (Article Link): https://www.lenconnect.com/story/spo...ar/7373628002/
Write-up on Bree from ESPN recruiting:
LBI Mega-Scrimmage-November 2018: Smooth perimeter performer rises and delivers off the dribble with consistent results at the arc; superior length, defends in pressure, disrupts and scores off turnovers; executes in half-court game, exploits mismatches; a superb prospect in the class of 2021. (Olson)Michigan Miss Basketball Article Link: https://www.freep.com/story/sports/h...ts/6992610002/Meet the 2021 Michigan Miss Basketball finalists:
As individuals, the five finalists for the Mick McCabe Miss Basketball are terrific players. But if you could place them all at one school you would have the makings of an amazing team.
Bree Salenbein
- Adrian Lenawee Christian, 6-3
- College: Gonzaga
- By the numbers: 26.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.3 blocks, 3.8 steals.
- Biggest area of improvement: Drawing contact around the basket.
- Best move: Uses a hesitation dribble to freeze the opponent and then driving by the to the basket.
- Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant.
- Top opponent: Payton Verhulst, De Sota, Kansas.
- Favorite book: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.
- When my basketball career is finished I will: “Hopefully be an elementary school teacher.”
Bree Salenbien Miss Basketball Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLF80UQi5WI
If you want to keep up with Bree, here is a link to her twitter page: https://twitter.com/breesal_35
Bree played all five positions this year. To me she looks like a young, thinner Jill Barta but with better dribbling and passing skills. Give her a summer in the GU weight room and we will put 10-15 pounds of muscle on Bree before November.
Looks like CLF got a really good one. Now, how much will Bree see the court this year?
ZagDad