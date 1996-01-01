Zags Excel in Classroom During Spring Term

Department posts a 3.46 combined GPA

SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga student-athletes combined to post a department 3.46 grade-point average for the Spring 2021 semester, led by an impressive team-record 3.85 by the women's tennis team. All of Gonzaga's athletic programs achieved over a 3.0 GPA in the semester.

This semester featured a large number of University honors received by student-athletes, which included 101 on the President's List (3.85-4.0) and 92 on the Dean's List (3.50-3.84) for a total of 193. The number of students with a perfect 4.0 for the semester came to a record 44.

The women's tennis team's 3.85 GPA included five 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List. The men's tennis team was close behind with a 3.77, followed by women's golf with a 3.68. Volleyball had a 3.64 GPA. Three additional programs achieved their second-highest GPAs on recordBaseball (3.43), Women's Basketball (3.51), and Women's Rowing (3.58).

Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 16 President's List honorees and 11 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.66 GPA. Women's soccer had 15 President's List honorees and eight on the Dean's List. Women's rowing had 13 President's List honorees and 23 Dean's List honorees.

