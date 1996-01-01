Zags Excel in Classroom During Spring Term
Department posts a 3.46 combined GPA
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga student-athletes combined to post a department 3.46 grade-point average for the Spring 2021 semester, led by an impressive team-record 3.85 by the women's tennis team. All of Gonzaga's athletic programs achieved over a 3.0 GPA in the semester.
This semester featured a large number of University honors received by student-athletes, which included 101 on the President's List (3.85-4.0) and 92 on the Dean's List (3.50-3.84) for a total of 193. The number of students with a perfect 4.0 for the semester came to a record 44.
The women's tennis team's 3.85 GPA included five 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List. The men's tennis team was close behind with a 3.77, followed by women's golf with a 3.68. Volleyball had a 3.64 GPA. Three additional programs achieved their second-highest GPAs on recordBaseball (3.43)
, Women's Basketball (3.51)
, and Women's Rowing (3.58).
Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 16 President's List honorees and 11 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.66 GPA. Women's soccer had 15 President's List honorees and eight on the Dean's List. Women's rowing had 13 President's List honorees and 23 Dean's List honorees.