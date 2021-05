Zags Excel in Classroom During Spring Term

The women's tennis team's 3.85 GPA included five 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List. The men's tennis team was close behind with a 3.77, followed by women's golf with a 3.68. Volleyball had a 3.64 GPA. Three additional programs achieved their second-highest GPAs on record—, and Women's Rowing (3.58).Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 16 President's List honorees and 11 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.66 GPA. Women's soccer had 15 President's List honorees and eight on the Dean's List. Women's rowing had 13 President's List honorees and 23 Dean's List honorees.