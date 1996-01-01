Zags Excel in Classroom During Spring Term

The women's tennis team's 3.85 GPA included five 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List. The men's tennis team was close behind with a 3.77, followed by women's golf with a 3.68. Volleyball had a 3.64 GPA. Three additional programs achieved their second-highest GPAs on record, and Women's Rowing (3.58).Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 16 President's List honorees and 11 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.66 GPA. Women's soccer had 15 President's List honorees and eight on the Dean's List. Women's rowing had 13 President's List honorees and 23 Dean's List honorees.