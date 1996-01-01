-
Corey Kispert Named 1st Team Academic All-American.
Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for Division I Men's Basketball. Kispert headlines the 2020-21 Academic All-America Division I men's basketball team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and announced Friday.
Kispert is the seventh Zag to earn Academic All-American First Team honors, and the first since Nigel Williams-Goss in 2017. Kispert was selected as the 2021 DI-AAA ADA Men's Scholar postgraduate recipient, and was named to the Division I-AAA ADA Men's Scholar Athlete Team.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/5/28/me...gMmO3NVk6BuIRE.
Congrats to another Zag achieving the Bill Walton Double Double and Go Zags for calling it.
