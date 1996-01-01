-
Sloot is the New Chicago Sky All-Time Scoring Leader
With her 14 points in the last game, Courtney Vandersloot passed her wife Allie Quigly as the all-time scoring leader. My guess is that Allie and Sloot will be trading this position back and forth all year. Currently Allie has been sitting out the last couple of games with an injury.
Link: https://sky.wnba.com/news/vandersloo...y-drop-to-2-2/
ZagDad
