MROW: Zags Set to Compete at IRA Championships

It marks the first time since 2014 that both the V8 and JV8 boats have raced together at the IRA National Championships. That year, the varsity eight finished 24th overall while the JV8 finished 18th overall.The last time GU raced at the IRA National Championships was in 2017 at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif. That year, the Zags' varsity four finished 19th overall, winning the Fourth Final with a time of 6:48.747.