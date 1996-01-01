MROW: Zags Set to Compete at IRA Championships
118th Annual National IRA Regatta
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men's rowing program is set to compete at the IRA National Championships May 28-29 on Mercer Lake, N.J. Gonzaga's varsity eight and junior varsity eight are set to compete in the national regatta.
It marks the first time since 2014 that both the V8 and JV8 boats have raced together at the IRA National Championships. That year, the varsity eight finished 24th overall while the JV8 finished 18th overall.
The last time GU raced at the IRA National Championships was in 2017 at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif. That year, the Zags' varsity four finished 19th overall, winning the Fourth Final with a time of 6:48.747.
"I think we had a productive last two weeks with a couple changes to each boat," Head Coach Dan Gehn said. "Hopefully we picked up the last bit of speed in this team. It will be an interesting championship with a time trial Friday morning, which we normally don't do, to set up semifinals for Friday afternoon."
The regatta begins with the heavyweight time trials at 5 a.m. PT Friday, May 28 with lightweight time trials scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The heavyweight semifinals will follow at 12 p.m. PT Friday afternoon, with the heavyweight championship finals scheduled for 5 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
"Don't be surprised if the weather throws us a curve ball with rain and wind predicted for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning."
LIVE VIDEO
May 28 | Heavyweight Time Trials | 5 a.m. PT
May 28 | Lightweight Time Trials | 7:30 a.m. PT
May 28 | Heavyweight Championship Semifinals | 12 p.m. PT
May 29 | Heavyweight Championship Finals | 5 a.m. PT
LINEUPS
Varsity Eight
Cox:
Gabrielle Sabatini
Mark Jankovic
Jack Githens
Michael Powers
Lucas Abeln
Andrew Lof
Jeremiah Guest
Aidan Smith
Johnathon Kneeland
JV Eight
Cox:
Maddie Marks
Dillon Yanick
Colin Drangsholt
Richard Zukowski
William Johnson
Anders Svenningsen
John Hare
Nicholas Kittleman
Sean Tveter