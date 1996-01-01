Thread: WROW: Zags Ready for Sixth-Straight NCAA Championship Appearance

WROW: Zags Ready for Sixth-Straight NCAA Championship Appearance

- Gonzaga is heading back to the NCAA Championships for the sixth-straight year and seventh time in program history after their sixth-straight West Coast Conference Championship on May 15.- This is the first NCAA Rowing Championship in two years; the 2020 NCAA Rowing Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.- The 2021 NCAA Championships will take place at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. The event is hosted by the University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates.- The Bulldogs are one of 10 automatic qualifiers for the event while the remaining 12 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Gonzaga's varsity eight and varsity four boats are both seeded No. 18 while the second varsity eight is seeded 21st. The Zags will compete in Heat 2 for both the varsity eight and varsity four races, while Gonzaga's second varsity eight boat will compete in Heat 4.- The Zags are receiving votes in the latest Pocock CRCA national poll.- This is the second time GU has raced at Nathan Benderson Park for the NCAA Championships, and the second time in program history GU has raced in the state of Florida. In 2018, Gonzaga placed 18th at the NCAA Championships. Gonzaga's first-ever trip to the NCAA Championships was back in 2013; that year, the regatta was held at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis, Ind. That year, GU finished 19th overall.- The last time Gonzaga competed at the NCAA Championships was in 2019; that year, GU finished 20th overall. The Zags' varsity eight took first in the D Final to place 19th overall, while the second varsity eight finished third in the D final (22nd overall) and the varsity four claimed second, also in the D final (20th overall).- The Zags recorded their best finish in program history in 2016 at the NCAA Championships on Lake Natoma, finishing 16th overall with 45 points. The varsity eight had their best finish at the event, taking second in the C Final to finish 14th overall. The second varsity eight also had their best finish in NCAA Championships history, taking 16th after finishing fourth in the C Final. The varsity four took 19th after taking first in the D Final.- The Zags had set a then-program record with a 17th place overall finish at the NCAA Championships in 2015 with 37 points. The varsity eight finished 15th and the second varsity eight took 19th, both records at the time.- The varsity four's best finish came in 2013, their first appearance, when they took 16th overall and fourth in the C Final. The Zags finished 19th overall that season with the varsity eight and second varsity eight taking 19th.Schuyler PetersZoe CalambokidisGrace DojanLauren McCallumHannah CooneyJacky AllenGrace CahalaneStephanie WestlundGrace NickasSailor HawesPerrine SarrauteKaley GrauAnise PotjesSamantha ClabornAlyssa HelgesenAlexandra MoellerOlivia FeistnerAbigail GagnonKate RosaMollie MonsonLucianne SalmickSydney BohnPayton Brose