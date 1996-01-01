Thread: Kaden Perry

I really believe Kaden Perry will be a player that reminds us of Brandon Clarke and his above the rim play in the years to come. So excited to see his progress and non stop motor around the basket. Welcome to Zagville!
No Question! With his effort and super athleticism, he literally tries to make every play. The downside is that he pushes his body to the limit a lot.
Let’s just hope that back injury isn’t anything chronic.
His game definitely reminds me of BC, which is very exciting!!