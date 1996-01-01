Thread: Kaden Perry

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Kaden Perry

    allnet59
    Kaden Perry

    I really believe Kaden Perry will be a player that reminds us of Brandon Clarke and his above the rim play in the years to come. So excited to see his progress and non stop motor around the basket. Welcome to Zagville!
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames
    Default

    No Question! With his effort and super athleticism, he literally tries to make every play. The downside is that he pushes his body to the limit a lot.
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Let’s just hope that back injury isn’t anything chronic.

    His game definitely reminds me of BC, which is very exciting!!
