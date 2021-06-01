With Wbb recruiting shutdown, other than our transfer (Maud) we have not heard anything about 2022 recruits. No verbal commits, no early signings, no rumors, we have heard nothing about next year's recruiting class.
According to the NCAA:
Maybe with the on-site recruiting opening up next month we will see news on next year's recruits.Effective April 15, the NCAA announced that all in-person recruiting for D1 sports will resume June 1, 2021. This means that coaches will be able to return to their normal recruiting calendars and activities.
For those who want to see which recruits in the Top-100 remain unsigned, her is the current list of the Top-100 recruits according to HoopGurlz and the colleges they have signed with.
From ESPNW:
2022 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings - espnW 100
Link: http://www.espn.com/high-school/girl...s/_/class/2022
ZagDad