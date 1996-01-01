Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Is this team better than last year's?

    strikenowhere
    Is this team better than last year's?

    With the news that Timme is back, the roster is now pretty much finalized. My question here is this - is the '21-'22 squad better than '20-'21? If we substituted next year's team into last year's schedule, do they go all the way? Would last year's team beat next year's? Finally based on next year's schedule can next year's team finish the regular season undefeated again?
    zagdontzig
    I don't opine as to the answers, especially because we don't know how a lot of freshmen will react to D1. However, I do opine, that based on the questions you ask, it's crazy to think of the expectations our fanbase has, and even crazier to think their justified by our performances.
    MDABE80
    Talent wise? Dunno till we see em. Title? Maybe. Last year we went as far as a tea can go being in the title game. We’ll see how it goes..
    zagsfanforlife
    Lets Line them Up:

    2020-21

    Nembhard
    Ayayi
    Suggs
    Kispert
    Timme

    Watson
    Cook
    Strawther
    Harris
    Ballo

    2021-22
    Nembhard
    Hickman
    Bolton
    Holmgren
    Timme

    Harris
    Strawther
    Watson
    Sallis
    Perry
    Gregg

    No idea how good these freshman are, but this years team should have much more depth. Last years team only went 7 deep because the Freshman were not all the way ready yet. This year those kids are sophmores and the Freshman we do have coming in appear to be ready from Day 1. Next years team has a legit 9 guys that would start for a lot of top 25 squads. Overall talent is better on next years team i believe-- the experience from this past years team tilts the scale a little though. Hard to replicate Ayayi, Kispert experience...
    Spink
    Depends upon how Chet, Sallis, Hickman translate to college. How Watson, Julian, Dom grow their game and how Bolton fits in. Timme & Andrew will be bringing it. VERY promising!
    Spink
    Andrew, Timme, Chet only locks for starting
