Thread: Is this team better than last year's?

Lets Line them Up:
2020-21
Nembhard
Ayayi
Suggs
Kispert
Timme
Watson
Cook
Strawther
Harris
Ballo
2021-22
Nembhard
Hickman
Bolton
Holmgren
Timme
Harris
Strawther
Watson
Sallis
Perry
Gregg
No idea how good these freshman are, but this years team should have much more depth. Last years team only went 7 deep because the Freshman were not all the way ready yet. This year those kids are sophmores and the Freshman we do have coming in appear to be ready from Day 1. Next years team has a legit 9 guys that would start for a lot of top 25 squads. Overall talent is better on next years team i believe-- the experience from this past years team tilts the scale a little though. Hard to replicate Ayayi, Kispert experience...