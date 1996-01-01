Thread: Is this team better than last year's?

Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife Originally Posted by

Lets Line them Up:



2020-21



Nembhard

Ayayi

Suggs

Kispert

Timme



Watson

Cook

Strawther

Harris

Ballo



2021-22

Nembhard

Hickman

Bolton

Holmgren

Timme



Harris

Strawther

Watson

Sallis

Perry

Gregg



No idea how good these freshman are, but this years team should have much more depth. Last years team only went 7 deep because the Freshman were not all the way ready yet. This year those kids are sophmores and the Freshman we do have coming in appear to be ready from Day 1. Next years team has a legit 9 guys that would start for a lot of top 25 squads. Overall talent is better on next years team i believe-- the experience from this past years team tilts the scale a little though. Hard to replicate Ayayi, Kispert experience...