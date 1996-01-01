Thread: College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64 - Week of 5/24

-
College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64 - Week of 5/24
D1 Baseball Field Of 64 Projections
Spokane, Wash.
1. Gonzaga* (15)
4. VCU*
2. Oregon State
3. Pittsburgh
D1 Baseball Projected Field of 64 Link
Baseball America Final Projected Field Of 64
Eugene, Ore.
1. (14) Oregon^
2. Gonzaga*
3. UC Santa Barbara
4. Wright State*
Baseball America 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Final Projected Field Of 64 Link
DRatings College World Series Bracket Projection
Eugene, OR Regional
1. Oregon
2. Gonzaga
3. UC Santa Barbara
4. FGCU
DRatings College World Series Bracket Projection Link
