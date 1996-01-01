Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64 - Week of 5/24

  Today, 08:13 PM #1
    Post College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64 - Week of 5/24

    D1 Baseball Field Of 64 Projections

    Spokane, Wash.

    1. Gonzaga* (15)

    4. VCU*


    2. Oregon State

    3. Pittsburgh

    D1 Baseball Projected Field of 64 Link
  Today, 08:22 PM #2
    Baseball America Final Projected Field Of 64

    Eugene, Ore.

    1. (14) Oregon^

    2. Gonzaga*

    3. UC Santa Barbara

    4. Wright State*

    Baseball America 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Final Projected Field Of 64 Link
  Today, 08:37 PM #3
    DRatings College World Series Bracket Projection

    Eugene, OR Regional

    1. Oregon

    2. Gonzaga

    3. UC Santa Barbara

    4. FGCU

    DRatings College World Series Bracket Projection Link
