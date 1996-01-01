Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: PK85 -- Pre-Season Tourney Portland 2022

    Zagdawg
    Default PK85 -- Pre-Season Tourney Portland 2022

    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    Sources: The PK85 will be a 16-team event held in Portland in 2022.

    The preseason tournament will celebrate the 85th birthday of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
    zagdontzig
    I really hope we’re in this. I missed the PK80 and am regretting it ever since
    Go Zags!!!
    hockeyzag
    Awesome news!

    I have no doubt we'll be invited. The number one team on the west coast should definitely be a part of the biggest west coast early season tournament.
    MDABE80
    SHould be fun. Hope thye don't leave us out because we're too good lolol
