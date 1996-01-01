Thread: PK85 -- Pre-Season Tourney Portland 2022

Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
Sources: The PK85 will be a 16-team event held in Portland in 2022.
The preseason tournament will celebrate the 85th birthday of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
Awesome news!
I have no doubt we'll be invited. The number one team on the west coast should definitely be a part of the biggest west coast early season tournament.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
SHould be fun. Hope thye don't leave us out because we're too good lolol