Page 5 of 5 FirstFirst 12345
Results 101 to 112 of 112

Thread: 2021-22 OOC

  1. Yesterday, 07:35 PM #101
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,288

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Wouldn't that just be playing three Big East teams + the Zags? If you're advocating replacing the Zags conference schedule with games against all the Big East teams instead home & away I would certainly get behind that!
    I believe the inference is having an all Catholic Invitational ... which in this case coincidently makes it 3 Big East teams and Gonzaga. This type of event was bandied about nearly 15 years ago, and never came off. I notice Doc left out Georgetown ... who's is still in my (and others') "doghouse" for backing out of a "Battle in Seattle" (one of those years where if I recall correctly the BiS opponent was suddenly South Alabama or Cal Poly ... not quite the same cachet as the Hoyas).

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:53 PM #102
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,093

    Default

    Just spitballing an idea we had several years ago as GZ says. But i isnt so hard to play the closer Big East teams. Home and home plus mix In the Novas or Georgetown . Tough scheduling but it could be done without fatigue of the players.. I still do like the idea of a Jesuit invitational or something like that to kick off the season. Perhaps somewhere in the Midwest. bigger time basketball for everyone.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:32 PM #103
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,003

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post

    Highly Rank

    I see what you did there!
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 08:37 PM #104
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,169

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    I see what you did there!
    I'm just glad SOMEBODY caught it.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:13 PM #105
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,225

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Just spitballing an idea we had several years ago as GZ says. But i isn’t so hard to play the closer Big East teams. Home and home plus mix In the Novas or Georgetown . Tough scheduling but it could be done without fatigue of the players.. I still do like the idea of a Jesuit invitational or something like that to kick off the season. Perhaps somewhere in the Midwest. bigger time basketball for everyone.
    I’m pretty sure MTE’s can have no more than 1 team from a conference. Could have an Atlantic 10 team, I think they have a couple Jesuit schools.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:05 AM #106
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    745

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - power 5 and highly ranked suggests.....
    - purdue, ohio st., kansas, maryland, baylor, alabama, fsu, vt, syr, arkansas, mich, msu, unc, w.v., oregon, kentucky.

    - i'd like oregon or kentucky or michigan.
    I'd guess one of these is correct
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:00 AM #107
    HillZag
    HillZag is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Posts
    136

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Id like to see Nova, but theyre not technically Power 5.
    That's true. Using the term Power 5 for basketball excludes a Top 4 conference--The Big East.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:11 AM #108
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,232

    Default

    My first thought was Kansas and unlikely its anyone from the P12.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:32 AM #109
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,582

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    My first thought was Kansas and unlikely its anyone from the P12.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I think Kansas is doubtful, only because there is already a home & home series starting next year with them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:02 PM #110
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,232

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    I think Kansas is doubtful, only because there is already a home & home series starting next year with them.
    Makes sense. I didnt even look as I dont really care who it is as long as they are a legit team and not from the P12


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 03:08 PM #111
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,225

    Default

    On Steven Kate’s podcast he said the rumor was Bama but nothing had been finalized.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 04:10 PM #112
    BeachZag
    BeachZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    West coast beach
    Posts
    44

    Question Battle in Seattle

    Both Spokane TV stations have had stories about a renewal of Battle in Seattle with a top opponent on December 4 at Climate Pledge Arena, that was a couple of days ago and nothing since. Anyone have more information?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules