Thread: Random thoughts on Culture. I know so very little.

Random thoughts on Culture. I know so very little.

    YukonJack
    A lot of schools and team members talk about culture. We are a family and we love each other they say. I guess how to test that is during adversity and if the culture builds on itself over time. Culture is not to be taken lightly. I truly believe that culture is Gonzaga's biggest constant. If there was a top 20 for culture then the Zags would rank number every year. Even if the team falters a bit like in 2016 it was culture that prevailed. The post Morrison years were tough but again they prevailed. The team supported and bonded during Heytvelt debacle. Old Zags make a great emphasis of what zag culture was like.

    Having said that who and where did it come from. How much did Tommy Lloyd have to do with this? What is " zag material " when recruiting. What's the one constant.

    Can this continue and who will lead Gonzaga in creating culture? Is Travis Knight not being mentioned enough. A Guru of sorts maybe. Michaelson is not mentioned enough as well maybe.

    I am not alumni. Just a bandwagon fan from 99 onwards. Retired Air Force and I decided to stay here. I have analyzed and dug so deep in this run. This message board is read daily and a lot of characters have come and gone. I feel like I know a lot but in reality I know so little about what makes a group of people be successful year in and year out. Leadership, empathy, and honesty can make average people great.
    jazzdelmar
    Yukon, I suspect you know as much as anyone. Your steadfastness as a fan since '99 is a clear signal that you do get it. Call it the Era of Gonzaga. And the Zag zeitgeist, defined as the spirit of the age; the taste, outlook, and spirit characteristic of a period, is alive and well. The young men who come and go each year nurture it, and pass it on. The two constants are Few and the university. It would make sense to look at those two to determine the provenance of the ineffable spirit that is manifest each year.
    bartruff1
    Culture is a euphemism for winning.....
    Hoopaholic
    Culture is a euphemism for winning.....
    We had family culture even before the current win cycle so I disagree
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
