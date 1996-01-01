Thread: Random thoughts on Culture. I know so very little.

Originally Posted by YukonJack Originally Posted by

A lot of schools and team members talk about culture. We are a family and we love each other they say. I guess how to test that is during adversity and if the culture builds on itself over time. Culture is not to be taken lightly. I truly believe that culture is Gonzaga's biggest constant. If there was a top 20 for culture then the Zags would rank number every year. Even if the team falters a bit like in 2016 it was culture that prevailed. The post Morrison years were tough but again they prevailed. The team supported and bonded during Heytvelt debacle. Old Zags make a great emphasis of what zag culture was like.



Having said that who and where did it come from. How much did Tommy Lloyd have to do with this? What is " zag material " when recruiting. What's the one constant.



Can this continue and who will lead Gonzaga in creating culture? Is Travis Knight not being mentioned enough. A Guru of sorts maybe. Michaelson is not mentioned enough as well maybe.



I am not alumni. Just a bandwagon fan from 99 onwards. Retired Air Force and I decided to stay here. I have analyzed and dug so deep in this run. This message board is read daily and a lot of characters have come and gone. I feel like I know a lot but in reality I know so little about what makes a group of people be successful year in and year out. Leadership, empathy, and honesty can make average people great.