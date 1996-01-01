Zags Host San Francisco in Weekend WCC Series

vs. RHP Landen Bourassa (6-3, 3.00 ERA, 81.0 IP, 67 K)vs. Jesse Barron (4-2, 2.88 ERA, 34.1 IP, 42 K)vs. TBASince the 2000 season, the series between the Zags and Dons is gridlocked at 34-34. Gonzaga is on a three-game win streak after having swept the series back in 2019, and the Bulldogs have won six of the last nine meetings.- Gonzaga returned from a two-week pause with a vengeance, sweeping the series against Portland on the road.- Portland leads the WCC in strikeouts with 448, while Gonzaga ranks second with 430. SMC is the only other WCC squad with at least 400 strikeouts, ranking third with 425.- The Bulldogs lead the conference in fielding percentage at .983 with 1167 putouts, which ranks seventh. The Zags also have the fewest number of errors in the league with 27 and rank tied for third in league play in double plays with 30. Pacific leads the WCC in doubles plays with 41.- San Diego leads the WCC in batting average at .305, while Gonzaga claims the second spot with a .285 batting average. Pepperdine ranks third at .261.- Gonzaga also ranks second in the WCC in RBI with 259 but lead the conference in hits with 433. San Diego leads the WCC in RBI with 273 and ranks second in hits with 413.- Brett Harris ranks second in the league in batting average at .355 and second in hits with 59. Harris ranks tied for fifth in the conference with 35 RBI, while Andrew Orzel ranks eighth with 32 RBI. Tyler Rando ranks tied for 10th in RBI with 30.- GU leads the WCC in runs with 298, while San Diego ranks second with 297.- Gonzaga was picked to finish the WCC second behind Pepperdine.Gonzaga earned its first national ranking of the season on April 26, earning a No. 21 ranking from D1Baseball.com. The Zags finished the week prior with an unblemished 4-0 record, starting with a Tuesday afternoon win at Washington (April 20) and ending with a series sweep over BYU at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field (April 22-24). Since then, Gonzaga was forced into a two-week pause due to COVID-19 protocols, but in its first series back from the pause the Zags swept Portland on the road by scores of 12-4, 6-3 and 5-3 (10 inn.). The Bulldogs didn't skip a beat, and the national polls took notice.Gonzaga's No. 17 ranking is the highest ranking for GU since a No. 19 ranking in 2017, and it's the highest since GU earned a No. 9 ranking from Collegiate Baseball back in 1980.Gonzaga earned its first-ever national ranking during the 1971 season, earning a No. 15 ranking by Collegiate Baseball. GU's highest-ever national ranking came in the 1980 season when the Bulldogs were ranked ninth by Collegiate Baseball. Since 2010, Gonzaga has been ranked 19 times, reaching as high as 19th in both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball national rankings.- The Bulldogs broke into the D1Baseball Top 25 on April 26 for the first time this season, debuting at No. 21.- Currently the Zags are 17th in the RPI rankings (for games through May 16) and rank the highest out of any WCC teams. San Diego ranks 81st, while San Francisco ranks 134th and Pepperdine ranks 138th.- Brett Harris has been hit by pitches 21 times on the year to rank tied for third nationally.- As a team, GU batters have been hit by pitches 90 times; that number ranks fourth in the country and leads the West Coast Conference.- The Bulldogs also rank among the top 10 nationally in fielding percentage with a .983 fielding percentage. That number ranks sixth nationally.- With seven shutouts on the year, Gonzaga ranks tied for fourth nationally.- The Zags have seven shutouts on the year to rank fourth nationally.- Brett Harris leads the Zags in batting average (.362) and OPS (1.048), while Ernie Yake ranks second with a .316 batting average.- Tyler Rando leads the fielding effort with a team-high 299 putouts with 15 assists and a .997 fielding percentage. Andrew Orzel ranks second with 175 putouts, 42 assists and a .991 fielding percentage while Guthrie Morrison has 107 putouts.- On the mound, Alek Jacob leads the team and ranks second in the West Coast Conference in strikeouts with 89 with a 3.16 ERA, good for seventh in the WCC. Gabriel Hughes ranks second on the team and tied for seventh in the conference with 67 Ks in 61.1 innings pitched.- The Zags have had multiple Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Grayson Sterling was the most recent Zag to earn WCC Player of the Week, joining Brett Harris (April 19) and Stephen Lund (March 16) who have also earned the award this season. This was the first week in nearly a month that the Zags didn't take home WCC Pitcher of the Week honors.GU earned three-straight WCC Pitcher of the Week awards from April 5-19, with Alek Jacob earning the honor on April 5 and 19th with Gabriel Hughes took it home on April 12. Hughes was also named Pitcher of the Week back on March 23, while William Kempner was named Pitcher of the Week on March 9.