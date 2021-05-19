Thread: More Competition for High Level Recruits

-
More Competition for High Level Recruits
These two new leagues aim to challenge college basketball for top high school players
A year ago, college basketball programs experienced for the first time what it was like to not just be in competition with each other for recruits but also a well-funded effort by the NBAs G League to pursue the nations best players without being constrained by NCAA rules.
But now, college basketball isnt facing just one legitimate threat to siphon off its talent pool, but two other startup leagues that plan on offering six-figure salaries to players in addition to full marketing rights for their name, image and likeness.
And in a desperate move to try to save itself...
NCAA 'expected to act' on name, image and likeness proposals next month
The NCAA has to do something because states are starting to pass their own laws, and the NCAA doesn't want, say, Florida to have an unfair recruiting advantage over Alabama due to different NIL laws.
