Thread: More Competition for High Level Recruits

    Spike#1
    USA TODAY Sports

    These two new leagues aim to challenge college basketball for top high school players

    Dan Wolken, USA TODAY

    Wed, May 19, 2021, 6:00 AM

    A year ago, college basketball programs experienced for the first time what it was like to not just be in competition with each other for recruits but also a well-funded effort by the NBAs G League to pursue the nations best players without being constrained by NCAA rules.

    But now, college basketball isnt facing just one legitimate threat to siphon off its talent pool, but two other startup leagues that plan on offering six-figure salaries to players in addition to full marketing rights for their name, image and likeness.

    https://www.yahoo.com/sports/two-lea...130045856.html
    Spike#1
    And in a desperate move to try to save itself...

    NCAA 'expected to act' on name, image and likeness proposals next month

    https://www.yahoo.com/sports/ncaa-ex...003702207.html
    scrooner
    The NCAA has to do something because states are starting to pass their own laws, and the NCAA doesn't want, say, Florida to have an unfair recruiting advantage over Alabama due to different NIL laws.
