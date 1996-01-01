DI Council Adjusts Transfer Waiver Guidelines, Sets Date for NIL Action

Madeline ColemanThe NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer guidelines for athletes who arent eligible for the one-time transfer exception.The NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer waiver guidelines for athletes who arent eligible for the one-time transfer exception, which was approved last month.The new guidelines will take effect in January 2022 for athletes requesting a transfer waiver to compete immediately in 2022-23.For players who have transferred once already seeking immediate eligibility: "A student must meet the current education-impacting disability guideline or an updated guideline that addresses a real and imminent health & safety threat."