From Sports Illustrated:

DI Council Adjusts Transfer Waiver Guidelines, Sets Date for NIL Action
Madeline Coleman

The NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer waiver guidelines for athletes who arent eligible for the one-time transfer exception, which was approved last month.

The new guidelines will take effect in January 2022 for athletes requesting a transfer waiver to compete immediately in 2022-23.

For players who have transferred once already seeking immediate eligibility: "A student must meet the current education-impacting disability guideline or an updated guideline that addresses a real and imminent health & safety threat."
