Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Indonesian recruit? News to me?

  1. Today, 03:13 PM #1
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,123

    Default Indonesian recruit? News to me?

    Also not joining the team is prospect Derrick Xzavierro, a 17-year-old, 6'8" forward who is seen as the future of Indonesian basketball. He recently committed to joining the NBA Global Academy, which will be followed up by entry to US NCAA Division 1 school Gonzaga University.

    "This is a young kid who is the biggest prospect, not just in Indonesia, maybe the biggest prospect in Asia," opined the inaugural coach of the Gilas program.

    "Next year he will be with the Gonzaga University recruiting him to play NCAA. You know for Indonesian player to play in Gonzaga, that's a big achievement because they have a very strong program, we can say that [Domantas] Sabonis was from this program who plays for Indiana, [Rui] Hachimura is also famous, a lot of good players coming from this program," continued Toroman.

    Link: https://tv5.espn.com/basketball/stor...ilas-kai-sotto
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:30 PM #2
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,623

    Default

    Ill bet Spy had him on his radar!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:47 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,757

    Default

    Also seen on caldwells site.. this should go over well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:32 PM #4
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,568

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Also seen on caldwells site.. this should go over well
    I’m pretty sure if it’s public you can share it here, I don’t see an issue here lol
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:47 PM #5
    ZagLawGrad's Avatar
    ZagLawGrad
    ZagLawGrad is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    6,865

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    I’m pretty sure if it’s public you can share it here, I don’t see an issue here lol
    Exactly. And I suspect it doesn't rise to the level of the Coca Cola trade secret recipe.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules