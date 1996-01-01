Thread: Kispert

Feel free to move this to Old Dogs but Kispert threw out the first pitch at tonights Mariners game. Pretty cool honor. Wonder if Marco Gonzales had a hand in making this happen?
I saw that. A good interview with him too, but in the 2nd or 3rd inning.
He threw a pretty crappy toss, but it didn't bounce and the catcher caught it. LOL
He is from Edmonds, so grew up as an M's fan, and is the only local to have play in the Natty this year (and probably recently).
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?