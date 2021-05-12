Three Strikes: Gonzaga, Patriot League Tournament, Brandon Lankford

Gonzaga has all the hallmarks of a team capable of winning a regional.Its a veteran group used to winning. Its lineup runs (conservatively) eight deep at any given time with guys who have been effective players at the plate this season. Righthander Alek Jacob is an unflappable staff ace who threw a no-hitter earlier this season against Pepperdine. As a group, its pitching staff has a 2.42 ERA and a .201 opponent batting average in West Coast Conference play.The monkey wrench thrown into Gonzagas plans, though, is a lengthy Covid-19 pause that came at just the wrong time.Before their WCC series with San Diego was postponed three weeks ago, kicking off the extended break, the Bulldogs had won four straight series, six games in a rowincluding wins against Washington and Washington Stateand 15 of their last 18.The pause also cost the team some of the most important games remaining on the schedule for resume-building purposes. At the time the USD series was postponed, the Toreros were tied with Gonzaga at the top of the WCC standings and were working on a postseason resume of their own.Three different scheduled games against Oregon have also been taken off the table (at least for now) for a team that has gone 5-2 against Pac-12 competition this season.The one silver lining here is that Gonzaga doesnt necessarily need to do anything to build an at-large resume, because it already has one thats likely going to be good enough.The Zags are 27-13 overall and 14-4 in the WCC, which has it a half-game up on USD, which just lost a series to Brigham Young. The Bulldogs have an RPI currently in the top 25, and a road series win against Texas Christian in mid March is arguably the best series win for any mid-major team in the country.If anything, not getting those games against USD and Oregon before the host sites are announced later this week might end up costing the Bulldogs a chance to host rather than doing anything to affect their at-large hopes. The administration put in a bid to host, and it has an outside shot at hearing its name called, but a little more separation at the top of the WCC standings and another win or two against a top-flight Pac-12 foe wouldnt have hurt.But that just means, at worst, Gonzaga is a No. 2 seed that knows it can play with anybody in the country.Now the trick is to get the team back up to speed in time for the postseason...