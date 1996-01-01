Single Game at Oregon Rescheduled for May 18
SPOKANE, Wash.
The Gonzaga baseball team is set to play No. 15 Oregon at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 18.
The single game replaces three previously postponed and canceled games May 3 and May 11-12 against the Ducks.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The top 30 matchup will be the final away contest for the Zags of the regular season.
GU will return to host San Francisco (May 21-23) and San Diego (May 27-29) at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field to close the regular season. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.