Single Game at Oregon Rescheduled for May 18

The single game replaces three previously postponed and canceled games May 3 and May 11-12 against the Ducks.GU will return to host San Francisco (May 21-23) and San Diego (May 27-29) at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field to close the regular season. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.