Thread: Rivals150 Final HS Rankings

  Today, 10:24 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default Rivals150 Final HS Rankings

    https://n.rivals.com/prospect_rankings/rivals150/2021

    Sallis drops 26 spots to number 33 overall and a 4*. Hickman moves to #20 overall and a 5*. Chet stays at #1, Kaden at #52.

    They must have not liked what they saw from Hunter at Iverson. Stars are subjective, but what this indicates to me and also what I have heard from others who have seen him is that he has the raw tools to be great, but he needs to polish his overall game to get there. I stand by my last projection-- Bolton for sure gets a starting spot over Hunter.. whether Hunter starts in a 3 guard lineup we will see. Hickman is the more defined player right now and Harris may be as well.

    My hope is that Harris, Hunter and Hickman will be our starting back court in 2022-23.
  Today, 10:25 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    https://n.rivals.com/prospect_rankings/rivals150/2021

    Sallis drops 26 spots to number 33 overall and a 4*. Hickman moves to #20 overall and a 5*. Chet stays at #1, Kaden at #52.

    They must have not liked what they saw from Hunter at Iverson. Stars are subjective, but what this indicates to me and also what I have heard from others who have seen him is that he has the raw tools to be great, but he needs to polish his overall game to get there. I stand by my last projection-- Bolton for sure gets a starting spot over Hunter.. whether Hunter starts in a 3 guard lineup we will see. Hickman is the more defined player right now and Harris may be as well.

    My hope is that Harris, Hunter and Hickman will be our starting back court in 2022-23.
    The 3-H club? That's a precipitous drop for Hunter. No dispatch I read indicated he'd played so poorly at Iverson as to be penalized like this. Hickman is the flavor of the month, I get that. And he reportedly played well.
  Today, 10:29 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    The 3-H club? That's a precipitous drop for Hunter. No dispatch I read indicated he'd played so poorly at Iverson as to be penalized like this. Hickman is the flavor of the month, I get that. And he reportedly played well.
    26 spots is a lot!!
  Today, 10:35 AM
    Default

    If memory serves, I can recall other GU recruits dropping once they committed to GU, so is this just another instance of that happening here?

    Where is he ranked on the other boards?
