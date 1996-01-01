Thread: Rivals150 Final HS Rankings

Sallis drops 26 spots to number 33 overall and a 4*. Hickman moves to #20 overall and a 5*. Chet stays at #1, Kaden at #52.They must have not liked what they saw from Hunter at Iverson. Stars are subjective, but what this indicates to me and also what I have heard from others who have seen him is that he has the raw tools to be great, but he needs to polish his overall game to get there. I stand by my last projection-- Bolton for sure gets a starting spot over Hunter.. whether Hunter starts in a 3 guard lineup we will see. Hickman is the more defined player right now and Harris may be as well.My hope is that Harris, Hunter and Hickman will be our starting back court in 2022-23.