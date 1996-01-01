Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Poached or punted?

    Default Poached or punted?

    Top international basketball prospect Adama Bal has committed to Arizona, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

    "Coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff were the key," Bal said. "He recruited me at Gonzaga and offered me the first day on the job at Arizona. He showed me how much he wanted me every step of the way. He has a tremendous track record of developing international prospects into NBA players. I was able to talk to Joel Ayayi and Ronny Turiaf, among others, who told me all the best about him."

    The 6-foot-6, 17-year old Bal is considered one of the most promising European prospects committing to the college route. He helped France win the U16 European Championship in 2019, and spent this past season as the starting point guard for CFBB in Paris. The Academy team, which hosts many of the country's top athletes in various sports, plays in the competitive French third division against professionals and has developed much of France's young basketball talent historically. Bal averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27 minutes over the course of 18 games.

    https://247sports.com/player/adama-bal-46102507/
    Default

    I gotta imagine our international recruits will be less now with Tommy unless someone on the staff is dedicated to going overseas. Tommy's relationships overseas are plentiful based on so many years travelling to so many countries.

    Do we really need the international guys though when the top transfers and HS kids are coming to us now? I like the formula of mixing top 50 kids who will stay 2-3 years with Transfers and top 20 burger boys
    Default

    I am fine with cutting down international recruiting completely given the success we’ve had across the country. That was always Tommy’s thing and I think we’ll be just fine if that’s over now.
    Default

    This.

    But to your question, poached.
    Default

    Tommy has a job to do. He would be cheating his employer that is paying him millions to get their basketball program on the right track if he didn’t do everything in his power to maximize his contacts. He is not required ethically or contractually to defer to Gonzaga.

    I’m sure his relationship with the Zags is very strong. I’m also sure Few and Roth understand that Arizona and Lloyd are competing with them and don’t begrudge any success Tommy has.
    Default

    Nope. Not poached. Poached would be if the kid had signed with the Zags and subsequently decommitted to follow Tommy. That didn’t happen. The kid was still a free range target.
    Default

    The relationship was developed on Gonzaga’s dime. That would be like me working for you, developing a product, and then leaving you and your company and using that knowledge in a way that hurts you and benefits me.

    Maybe you’d do that to someone you didn’t like if no contractural limitations exist. You don’t do that to a friend who has put you first these number of years.
    Default

    A product?
    Default

    You know--- you kind of make a good point. I didnt think of it in terms of dollars that GU spent on those trips for Tommy. The determining factor I think would be whether or not the kid had developed the tightness with Tommy the person or GU the school.. however, I think the commitment (unless GU just backed off) would signify that the allegiance was w Tommy.
    Default

    It’s an analogy.
    Default

    I don't see how it can be "poached" when GU did not offer the kid and wasn't going to given our stacked roster for the coming year.
    Default

    Keep debating. This won't be the last situation.
    Default

    Maybe they arrange for Few to him him on half the holidays and every other weekend.

    It seems like recruits follow head coaches sometimes. I don’t know the industry enough to know the rules, whether written or unwritten. The player should go where he wants to go., and I want him to go where he has the best chance to thrive. His path to playing time seems better at UA, but I don’t know how good he is.
