Thread: Poached or punted?

Top international basketball prospect Adama Bal has committed to Arizona, he told ESPN on Tuesday."Coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff were the key," Bal said. "He recruited me at Gonzaga and offered me the first day on the job at Arizona. He showed me how much he wanted me every step of the way. He has a tremendous track record of developing international prospects into NBA players. I was able to talk to Joel Ayayi and Ronny Turiaf, among others, who told me all the best about him."The 6-foot-6, 17-year old Bal is considered one of the most promising European prospects committing to the college route. He helped France win the U16 European Championship in 2019, and spent this past season as the starting point guard for CFBB in Paris. The Academy team, which hosts many of the country's top athletes in various sports, plays in the competitive French third division against professionals and has developed much of France's young basketball talent historically. Bal averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27 minutes over the course of 18 games.