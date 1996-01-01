Former Gonzaga standouts Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth do What They do Best: Put on a Basketball ClinicBy Justin ReedThe Spokesman-ReviewWhat better place for a basketball-centric workout than under the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park with Hoopfest leading the charge?Hooptown USA, a brand designed and ran by Hoopfest Spokane, organized a free womens fitness event Monday that utilized basketball to help get hearts pumping. The other goal was to get more women involved with Hoopfest programming, Morgan Marum, Hoopfests director of corporate and media relations, said.The first session of workouts was for girls under 18, and the second was for women 18 years and older. All skill levels were welcome and each session lasted 45 minutes.Unfortunately, the adult session was a little lacking in engagement, but Marum is not worried about the long run. The goal for Monday was to build on former fitness events hosted by Hoopfest in Riverfront as well as help build up the female brackets during Hoopfest. The engagement to these events is expected to naturally tick up as they continue to be held.Marum and Hoopfest sought the best women to lead the introductory female-focused, basketball fitness day. They decided on 6-foot-3 twin sisters Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth, former Gonzaga womens basketball players who graduated this past weekend.Theyre really wonderful leaders, Marum said. Theyre really wonderful teammates and theyre really wonderful role models for these young athletes. So immediately, our young athletes session filled up, no brainer.The Wirths played for the Bulldogs for four seasons after moving to Spokane from Mesa, Arizona, so being able to give back to the community that welcomed them with open arms was an easy decision.Spokane has been so good to us, LeeAnne Wirth said. And just the support that weve gotten on the basketball front and all of our games and all of the events that weve done at GU is more than I would have ever imagined or hoped for.It was also important for both to see their young fans again after missing out on seeing them after games and at community events, like Hoopfest, for the past year-plus.I was just super excited to get to see people again, Jenn Wirth said. One of the best things about playing in Spokane is the fans and the support that we get. And we get to sign the autographs after the game for little girls. Thats something that means a lot to us. It was hard to not have it this year.