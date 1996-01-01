Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Brett Harris Selected as Senior CLASS Award Finalist

Brett Harris Selected as Senior CLASS Award Finalist
Zag third baseman one of 10 baseball finalists nationwide
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Gonzaga baseball senior infielder Brett Harris has been selected as one of 10 finalists nationwide for the baseball 2021 Senior CLASS Award®.
To be eligible for this award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Harris, who is in his third year of eligibility due to the cancellation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, qualifies for the award as a senior academically.
Through 40 games this season, Harris leads the Zags in hits (56), RBI (32), batting average (.373), runs scored (43), slugging percentage (.547) and on-base percentage (.500).
The Arlington Heights, Ill., native also leads the Zags in hit by pitch with 19 on the year; that mark also leads the West Coast Conference and ranks tied-for-fifth in the nation. The third baseman carries a .983 fielding percentage with 67 assists and 48 putouts.
Harris also excels in the classroom, as he earned his B.Ed. in special education with a cumulative 3.51 GPA. He has also spent over 50 hours assisting the Spokane community since his arrival in the fall of 2018.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner. Fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through June 7. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches' votes to determine the winner.
The Senior CLASS Award recipient will be announced during the 2021 College World Series® in June.
For more information on all of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.