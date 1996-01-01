-
Want To Share A Story about GU WBB
I thought with being the off season, it might be fun to share a story about GU WBB.
I thought I would start with one dear to me.
A number of years ago I had enrolled my three granddaughters into the GU WBB summer camp. They all love basketball and I thought it would be fun for them. Being retired, I took them and picked them up from camp so it gave me some time to watch the players working with the kids... I was impressed. And as it goes, the youngest went 6 years.
Since my granddaughters live in Olympia, they arent able to catch any of the GU WBB games... sooo, one winter I saw that GU was playing Portland on a Saturday afternoon. We got tickets and picked the family up in Olympia and headed for Portland. The granddaughters had their GU shirts on and were very excited to watch their summer coaches play. It was a great game and afterwards, we went to a hallway to see the players as they came out of the their locker room. First out, Chelsea Watters... she sees the girls and started talking with them. Next thing we know the team is around them signing their shirts. To top it off... Keaui who had coached the oldest introduced them to Sloot who was there with her folks who again signed their shirts...
You always want to put your kids around good roll models... great experience that day.
Hope you have one to share...
Go Zags!!
