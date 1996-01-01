-
Zag Upperclassmen and their Development
Below are some (not all) recent upperclassmen who played during the current run of 6 straight Sweet 16s. They include a mix of Zags who came in as freshmen and stayed at least 3 years, and also transfers.
Looking at that list, one thing that stands out to me is how much the players developed over their years in Spokane. A few examples in Shem, Josh, KP, JJ, Rui, CK show how much guys can develop in Fews program from their freshman year thru to upperclassmen, but the transfers do too, like BC, JIII, Wiltjer for example.
Another thing is how the recipe has changed; look at all the upperclassmen from 2015 compared to last season and more so next season, and also how each team except next years had at least one senior who played at GU as a freshman (meaningful minutes during their career). Drew and AW as juniors will have to carry that torch unless Marty breaks thru.
Does Fews magic development continue, with Drew (assuming he returns), AW and Nemby all continuing to mature as young men and taking big strides into next year as upperclassmen?
Well see, but I think its key that it does continue with all the youngsters up for prominent roles, no matter how incredible the frosh/sophs are (and they are).
E8 2015
Seniors
Pangos
GBJ
Wesley
Juniors
Shem
Wiltjer
Mclellan
Dranginis
Runner up 2017
Seniors
Shem
Mathews
Juniors
NWG
JIII
Silas
E8 2019
Seniors
Josh
JJ
Geno
Juniors
BC
Rui
Tillie
Runner Up 2021
Seniors
CK
Aaron
Juniors
Joel
Nemby
Next Season
Seniors
Nemby
Bolton
Marty (?)
Juniors
Drew
AW
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules