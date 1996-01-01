Thread: The Bonus v Rui now

The Bonus v Rui on nba tv….the bonus is so fun to watch.
10-5-4 in first Q
Barring injury, Domas will be a 10+ time all star and borderline HOF'er by the time its all over. His work ethic will continue to propel him to get better and his game isnt based on Athleticism solely.
Rui on the other hand needs to get out of Washington if he is ever going to be THE MAN. Or Russ needs to get traded or move on. Rui has the physical skills and is very very talented. Just not enough shots to go around with Russ and Beal there.
The Bonus is a maestro, directs play, handles the ball, clearly the smartest player on the court. He's saved Dougie's career. A genius. Now 14-7-6
Another triple double here we come. Sabonis is one of those rare players who betters his playing every year. Due to hard work and of course lots of smarts.
17-7-6 in 20 mins….everyone else is playing AAU ratball, the Bonus in playing professional bb