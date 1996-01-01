Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: The Bonus v Rui now

  1. Today, 03:27 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,232

    Default The Bonus v Rui now

    The Bonus v Rui on nba tv….the bonus is so fun to watch.

    10-5-4 in first Q
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,719

    Default

    Barring injury, Domas will be a 10+ time all star and borderline HOF'er by the time its all over. His work ethic will continue to propel him to get better and his game isnt based on Athleticism solely.

    Rui on the other hand needs to get out of Washington if he is ever going to be THE MAN. Or Russ needs to get traded or move on. Rui has the physical skills and is very very talented. Just not enough shots to go around with Russ and Beal there.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:44 PM #3
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,399

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The Bonus v Rui on nba tv….the bonus is so fun to watch.

    10-5-4 in first Q
    But not Rui? JK, we all know your affection for the Bonus. Rather fond myself. How’s the game going now?
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:51 PM #4
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    1,009

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post

    Rui on the other hand needs to get out of Washington if he is ever going to be THE MAN. Or Russ needs to get traded or move on. Rui has the physical skills and is very very talented. Just not enough shots to go around with Russ and Beal there.
    Too true. Westbrook never saw a shot he didn't like.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:54 PM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,719

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NotoriousZ View Post
    But not Rui? JK, we all know your affection for the Bonus. Rather fond myself. How’s the game going now?
    Sabonis with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists midway through the 2nd quarter. Rui with 5 points on 2-4 shooting.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:02 PM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,232

    Default

    The Bonus is a maestro, directs play, handles the ball, clearly the smartest player on the court. He's saved Dougie's career. A genius. Now 14-7-6
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:09 PM #7
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    1,009

    Default

    Another triple double here we come. Sabonis is one of those rare players who betters his playing every year. Due to hard work and of course lots of smarts.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 04:10 PM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,232

    Default

    17-7-6 in 20 mins….everyone else is playing AAU ratball, the Bonus in playing professional bb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules