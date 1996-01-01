Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: You've got $15 to spend. Who's taking the floor?

  Today, 06:09 AM
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Oct 2008
    Default You've got $15 to spend. Who's taking the floor?



    https://twitter.com/upperleftsportz/...912894464?s=20
  Today, 06:31 AM
    CarolinaZagFan's Avatar
    CarolinaZagFan
    Dec 2007
    Greenville, North Carolina
    Default

    NWG, GBJ, Rui, Domas and Timme.
    "There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio
  Today, 06:33 AM
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Apr 2009
    Default

    Suggs
    Ayayi
    Hachimura
    Tillie
    Karnowski
  Today, 06:39 AM
    daskim
    Feb 2020
    Default

    Rats. I need another $3.00.
  Today, 06:42 AM
    luvthedawgs
    Nov 2018
    Default Fun exercise

    NWG
    Ayayi
    Clarke
    Tillie
    Bell Jr.
  Today, 06:53 AM
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Mar 2016
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28 View Post
    Suggs
    Ayayi
    Hachimura
    Tillie
    Karnowski
    With the exception of Ayayi, you and I are thinking alike. A lot of value in the last three.

    Stockton
    Suggs
    Hachimura
    Tillie
    Karno
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
