Kispert Named CoSIDA Academic All-District
Zag senior earns First Team honors for work in classroom
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances both athletically and in the classroom. First team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot where First, Second and Third-team All-America honors will be selected later this month.
In the classroom, Kispert boasts a 3.79 grade-point average. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Business Administration. The Edmonds, Wash., native, is wrapping up his master's degree.
Kispert leaves Gonzaga as the winningest college basketball player in the last 25 years. He won 127 of the games he appeared in during his four years at GU, to just 11 losses. He was named the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year, the West Coast Conference Player, and was a consensus First Team All-American.
Kispert was recognized by national committees for his efforts not only on the court, but in the classroom and the community as well, being named Senior CLASS All-American and earning a post-graduate scholarship from the D-1 AAA Athletic Directors Association.
NCAA DIVISION I DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Joel Brown California So. 3.56 Undeclared
Oscar da Silva Stanford University Sr. 3.49 Biology
Corey Kispert Gonzaga University Gr. 3.49/3.79 Business Administration
Orlando Robinson Fresno State So. 3.63 Communication
Hunter Schofield Dixie State University Sr. 3.94 Exercise Science
Bryce Wills Stanford University Jr. 3.55 Sociology