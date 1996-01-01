San Diego Series Rescheduled for May 27-29 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The previously postponed West Coast Conference series between Gonzaga and San Diego has been rescheduled for May 27-29 at the Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz field in Spokane, Wash. Game times will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 with a 12 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, May 29.
The original series date between the two programs was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Gonzaga program.
Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information, including live stats and live streaming options.