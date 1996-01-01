The Female Athlete of the Year Award is given to the top female student-athlete who has shown extraordinary talent, commitment, and contributions to their sport throughout their career as a Zag. The recipient of this year’s award is Jill Townsend from Women’s Basketball.Townsend helped Gonzaga to its winningest four-year span in history and has been recognized by national committees for her efforts not only on the court, but in the classroom and the community as well. Congratulations, Jill!Townsend is a Senior CLASS Award First team All-American, an Honorable Mention AP All-American, WCC Player of the Year and First Team All-WCC performer. She’s a 1,000-point scorer and amassed over 500 career rebounds shooting nearly 50 percent from the field for her career.