Thread: Favorite Zags Podcasts?

  Today, 09:46 AM #1
    zagzilla
    zagzilla
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,705

    Default Favorite Zags Podcasts?

    I might be late to the party but I started listening to several Zags podcasts this season during workouts, etc... Wondering which ones you all listen to and what are your favorites.

    edit: tried to make a poll but screwed it up. Here are the choices

    Dickau: Field of 68
    Meehan/Blanchette: Zags Insiders
    Sacre: Bleav in the Zags
    Free Ira Brown: Marty, Chris & Adam
    Karr: Locked on Zags
    Morrison: Perimeter
    Patton: Score Zags Score
    Other?

    I really appreciate the work that all of these folks put into their pods and hope they are getting a lot of support from the Zags faithful.

    ZZ
  Today, 10:07 AM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,704

    Default

    The I've been listening to lately, in order:

    Locked on Zags
    The Press Box (Larry Weir, with Jim Meehan, Justin Reed, Tom Hudson, Steven Karr as guests)
    Score Zags Score (I like his content, but sometimes Andy Patton's nervous chuckling drives me crazy)
    Bleav in the Zags (kind of rambling and not always related to current Zag news, but can be amusing)

    I just added The Perimeter to my list on Spotify, and I'm looking forward to checking it out. I like to put on some noise-cancelling headphones and a Zags podcast and work in the yard.
  Today, 10:26 AM #3
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    725

    Default

    Upper left sports on youtube is another good one to check out.

    My favorite by far is Perimeter. They are long, and I don't want them to end when they do.
  Today, 10:53 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,222

    Default

    Larry Weir is a real journalist, not a fanboy like some of these. And he has real journos like Meehan on the show. The opening is tiresome, though, as he runs through the table of contents on the Spokesman.com site. Eye on CBB is the best for wider news and views, though the hosts have voices for newspaper writing. Talking Sopranos is the best of all others.
  Today, 11:07 AM #5
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Glendale, CA
    Posts
    260

    Default

    Zag Talk

    A Few Too Many (Fan hosted pod with awesome guests. Had recent guests Shawn Harris and Brenna Greene)
    Shawn Harris the father of Dom, actually gave the scoop that both Nembhard and Timme were returning.

    Hoopcast (Co-hosted by Matt Santangelo)
