Thread: Favorite Zags Podcasts?

Favorite Zags Podcasts?
I might be late to the party but I started listening to several Zags podcasts this season during workouts, etc... Wondering which ones you all listen to and what are your favorites.
edit: tried to make a poll but screwed it up. Here are the choices
Dickau: Field of 68
Meehan/Blanchette: Zags Insiders
Sacre: Bleav in the Zags
Free Ira Brown: Marty, Chris & Adam
Karr: Locked on Zags
Morrison: Perimeter
Patton: Score Zags Score
Other?
I really appreciate the work that all of these folks put into their pods and hope they are getting a lot of support from the Zags faithful.
ZZ
The I've been listening to lately, in order:
Locked on Zags
The Press Box (Larry Weir, with Jim Meehan, Justin Reed, Tom Hudson, Steven Karr as guests)
Score Zags Score (I like his content, but sometimes Andy Patton's nervous chuckling drives me crazy)
Bleav in the Zags (kind of rambling and not always related to current Zag news, but can be amusing)
I just added The Perimeter to my list on Spotify, and I'm looking forward to checking it out. I like to put on some noise-cancelling headphones and a Zags podcast and work in the yard.
Upper left sports on youtube is another good one to check out.
My favorite by far is Perimeter. They are long, and I don't want them to end when they do.
Larry Weir is a real journalist, not a fanboy like some of these. And he has real journos like Meehan on the show. The opening is tiresome, though, as he runs through the table of contents on the Spokesman.com site. Eye on CBB is the best for wider news and views, though the hosts have voices for newspaper writing. Talking Sopranos is the best of all others.
Zag Talk
A Few Too Many (Fan hosted pod with awesome guests. Had recent guests Shawn Harris and Brenna Greene)
Shawn Harris the father of Dom, actually gave the scoop that both Nembhard and Timme were returning.
Hoopcast (Co-hosted by Matt Santangelo)
