Who is the Best Lady Zag Guard since Courtney Vandersloot
I think that most of the readers of this board will agree that Courtney Vandersloot is the best guard/point guard in the history of Lady Zag basketball if not the best player overall.
However, since Sloot graduated after the 2010-2011 season, who are the best point guards/guards to wear the Lady Zag uniform? This excludes the players who played primarily the wing or forward position for the zags such as Katelon Redmon, Janelle Bekkering, Shaq, Elle, Waters, etc.
So what say you Lady Zag fans, who are the best guards over the last 10 years?
ZagDad
