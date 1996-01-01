Mills Gets Call-Up, Throws 1-2-3 Inning in MLB Debut

Mills, a Spokane native and former All-WCC pitcher at GU who is second in program history in total saves (21), was selected by the M's in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft and is ranked as the organization's No. 22 prospect on MLB Pipeline.He's been on the cusp of major league mound time for a while: he made the Mariners' 40-man roster during the offseason after posting impressive strikeout numbers in AA ball, and stints with the fall developmental league in Arizona and USA Baseball gave him time to show what he could do with his two-pitch combo.In his four years at Gonzaga, Mills worked his way into one of the best closers in the nation. In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.