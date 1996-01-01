Thread: Kerr laments lack of attention to detail

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Kerr laments lack of attention to detail

    Discussing the modern NBA player, Kerr said

    "Most of these guys didn't have a high school and college coach yelling at them for a combined eight straight years," Kerr said. "It's a different world today. And players grow up in a different way in terms of their basketball background. The detail is often the thing that is lacking."
    It reminds me of the Oklahoma coach discussing Trae Young and saying he didn't need to play defense or whatever he said to that effect.

    This coach can't stand the trend and I blame the money; no one is getting paid to box out on the weakside or teach it, it's all video of step back 3s and ankle breakers, etc. so why develop a player with video of boxing out weakside? Steven was awesome at it, other Zags too. Heck I remember GBj giving it everything he had vs. mismatched dudes on that weakside d glass. Nemby from this year's team had me pumping my fist watching him battle it out weakside all year.

    With the Zags 3 guard looks, this is a big deal imo, I'm with Kerr.

    Thoughts? Guessing Sallis will get opportunities there, Chet, Julian, Dom, Bolton, Nemby again. Against the Baylors with no whistles, got to win that weakside d glass battle. Few and co. teach it well imo

    https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...ail-modern-nbaKerr laments lack attention to detail
    Default

    When a GU player I like isn’t getting as many minutes as I would like or think he should, I have to remind myself that it maybe the little details that make the biggest difference when you are around guys of roughly equal talent.
