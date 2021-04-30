Thread: Zags sign Syracuse transfer

Syracuse Forward Maud Hujibens Transfers to Gonzaga

She’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.By Peter Woodburn@werniesApr 30, 2021The Gonzaga Bulldogs added another forward to the mix, welcoming Syracuse transfer Maud Hujibens to Spokane. She will be immediately available next season due to the new one-time transfer rule that went into effect this week.The 6’5 forward from Netherlands is a long-time member of her national team, averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the U-18 Women’s Euro Championship. Her participation on the court this year was limited at Syracuse due to a variety of injuries, only seeing time in one game this season.Hujibens figures to get some minutes at Gonzaga that is seeing heavy turnover in the frontcourt. The Zags have moved beyond the Wirth era, freeing up nearly 50 minutes of playing time. Lisa Fortier has demonstrated that she enjoys running a deep bench, and although players such as Melody Kempton, Eliza Hollingsworth, Yvonne Ejim, and Anamaria Virojghe, there is a chance that just on sheer size alone Hujiben sees a few minutes per game.