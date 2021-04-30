Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags sign Syracuse transfer

  Today, 03:50 PM #1
    Section 116
    Zags sign Syracuse transfer

    Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/4/30/wo...pRFooZwbtv_-m4
  Today, 05:10 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    Thanks Section 116.

    I heard about this a couple of days ago but was waiting for it to become official.

    Syracuse has had a real bad year as 12 of their players have left Syracuse for the transfer protocol.

    Here are some highlights from Maud playing for the U-18 Netherlands team in the European championships.

    Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i283Vt_6MPE

    Here is a link to several high school videos (Spring 2020) highlighting Maud:

    Link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9508987/Maud-Huijbens

    Here is the Syracuse write-up on Maud:

    No. 13 Maud Huijbens
    Position: Forward

    Height: 6’5”

    Hometown: Hilversum, Netherlands

    Bio: The three-star recruit ranks 12th in her position by espnW. Huijbens averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds with the Netherlands U18 National Team in 2019.
    ZagDad
  Today, 05:19 PM #3
    ZagDad84
    From the Slipper Still Fits:

    Syracuse Forward Maud Hujibens Transfers to Gonzaga
    She’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.
    By Peter Woodburn@wernies
    Apr 30, 2021

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs added another forward to the mix, welcoming Syracuse transfer Maud Hujibens to Spokane. She will be immediately available next season due to the new one-time transfer rule that went into effect this week.

    The 6’5 forward from Netherlands is a long-time member of her national team, averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the U-18 Women’s Euro Championship. Her participation on the court this year was limited at Syracuse due to a variety of injuries, only seeing time in one game this season.

    Hujibens figures to get some minutes at Gonzaga that is seeing heavy turnover in the frontcourt. The Zags have moved beyond the Wirth era, freeing up nearly 50 minutes of playing time. Lisa Fortier has demonstrated that she enjoys running a deep bench, and although players such as Melody Kempton, Eliza Hollingsworth, Yvonne Ejim, and Anamaria Virojghe, there is a chance that just on sheer size alone Hujiben sees a few minutes per game.
    Article Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...nsfers-gonzaga

    ZagDad
