Thread: Rasir Bolton Signs with Gonzaga

Welcome to Gonzaga Mr Bolton.



After our 1, 2 and 3 guard (or wing) positions have left the program it is so clear that we need a guard like Bolton. He brings the kind of experience that we will need next year. We are losing a lot of experience at the guard position and need a savvy guard who can score in many ways. Gonzaga has a fantastic history of recruiting really good Grad Transfers and playing them in big roles. I look for the same with Bolton.