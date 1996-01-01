Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 27 of 27

Thread: Rasir Bolton Signs with Gonzaga

  1. Today, 12:51 PM #26
    ET2021
    ET2021 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Apr 2021
    Posts
    52

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Talking about Hickman not Bolton
    If a guy like Hickman wants to come and he's a good fit, you take him no matter what.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:01 PM #27
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,672

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Welcome to Gonzaga Mr Bolton.

    After our 1, 2 and 3 guard (or wing) positions have left the program it is so clear that we need a guard like Bolton. He brings the kind of experience that we will need next year. We are losing a lot of experience at the guard position and need a savvy guard who can score in many ways. Gonzaga has a fantastic history of recruiting really good Grad Transfers and playing them in big roles. I look for the same with Bolton.
    I thought nembhard was coming back
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules