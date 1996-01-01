J. Wirth, Walker Named DI-AAA Athletic Directors Association Scholar Athletes

CLEVELAND  Gonzaga women's basketball players Jenn Wirth and Cierra Walker were both selected to the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association (ADA) 19th Annual Scholar Athlete Team, presented by ARMS Software. Wirth and Walker are one of 10 players nationally selected to the team, and it marks the second-straight season that two Bulldogs have been selected in the same year.It marks the second-straight DI-AAA ADA honor for Wirth as the senior forward was selected last season along with former Zag Katie Campbell. This season, Wirth ranked second in scoring at 12.7 points and first in rebounding at 8.1 per game, scored in double-figures 18 times on the season with nine double-doubles (points, rebounds). She was named the WCC Player of the Year, First Team All-WCC as well as Honorable Mention AP All-American. A two-time WCC Player of the Week during the 2020-21 season, Wirth was also named to the 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic All-Tournament Team in November. The Mesa, Ariz., native is set to graduate this May with a Bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in public relations and visual literacy with a 3.46 GPA.Walker earns her first DI-AAA ADA Scholar Athlete honor following her first season in a Bulldog uniform. After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Walker stepped into a starting role for the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.5 points per game shooting 40.5 percent from long range to lead the Zags. The Oregon City, Ore., native finished in double-figures seven times on the season and hit at least two three-pointers in 14 times on the season with four three-point field goals on three separate occasions. The fifth-year is finishing up her Master's degree in organizational leadership and is set to graduate this May; she boasts a perfect 4.00 graduate GPA.Wirth and Walker are the 10th and 11th Zags to be honored with the award in program history. Under Head Coach Lisa Fortier, Wirth (twice) and Walker, along with Campbell, Chandler Smith (twice), Kiara Kudron, Shelby Cheslek and Sunny Greinacher have each been named to the Division I-AAA ADA Women's Scholar Athlete Team.Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent (50%) of the team's games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached junior academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are NOT eligible).Additionally, one male and one female student-athlete are selected as the Division I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year's female honoree is Conley Chinn, a psychology/pre-med major with a 4.0 GPA from Belmont University. Receiving this year's male honoree is Nevin Zink, an economic/finance major from USC Upstate, who maintains a 4.0 GPA.Andie Easley, a Master of Health Care Administration Student at CSU Bakersfield, with a 4.0 GPA, and Corey Kispert, a Master of Business Administration Student at Gonzaga University, with a 3.79 GPA, were selected as the 2021 Postgraduate Scholarship recipients. Each will receive $5,000 towards postgraduate studies.