Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: San Diego Series, Oregon Single Game and Seattle Series Postponed

#21 ranked Gonzaga baseball goes on COVID pause

The Zags were slated to play both San Diego and Oregon in the next few days. Those games are now postponed, along with next weekend's series against Seattle U.— Days after getting ranked for the first time in four years, the Gonzaga baseball team received some unfortunate news on Thursday.Oregon was the only ranked opponent coming to the Patterson Baseball Complex this year, and this weekend's series against San Diego pitted the top two teams in the WCC against each other.Those games are Gonzaga's last against a ranked opponent this season.The Zags were also slated to play on national TV this weekend on ESPNU against San Diego.