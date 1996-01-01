Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: San Diego Series, Oregon Single Game and Seattle Series Postponed

  Today, 02:07 PM
    Gonzaga Baseball: San Diego Series, Oregon Single Game and Seattle Series Postponed

    San Diego Series, Oregon Single Game and Seattle Series Postponed

    Bulldogs previously scheduled games on hold to COVID-19 protocols

    SPOKANE, Wash.  The upcoming Gonzaga home baseball series against San Diego April 30-May 2, Oregon May 3 and Seattle May 7-9, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Gonzaga baseball program.

    Check GoZags.com for up-to-date schedule updates and game information.

    Gonzaga Article Link
  Today, 02:16 PM
    Default

    #21 ranked Gonzaga baseball goes on COVID pause

    The Zags were slated to play both San Diego and Oregon in the next few days. Those games are now postponed, along with next weekend's series against Seattle U.


    SPOKANE, Wash. — Days after getting ranked for the first time in four years, the Gonzaga baseball team received some unfortunate news on Thursday.

    The Zags are going on a Covid pause and their weekend series against USD and their home game against Oregon on Monday have been postponed. Their series next weekend against Seattle U is also postponed.

    Oregon was the only ranked opponent coming to the Patterson Baseball Complex this year, and this weekend's series against San Diego pitted the top two teams in the WCC against each other.

    Gonzaga is slated to play at Oregon on Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday May 12. Those games are Gonzaga's last against a ranked opponent this season.

    The Zags were also slated to play on national TV this weekend on ESPNU against San Diego.

    KREM2 Article Link
