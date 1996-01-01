Thread: College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64

Just a few weeks ago, we released our first in-season Field of 64 projections at the midseason mark. Since that point, we’ve had one projection, and there are even more movements to report this week.The most notable change in this week’s projections involves the top eight national seed race. Following a four-game series split with UCF, East Carolina took a hit, and as a result, Texas entered the group as the No. 8 seed. The Longhorns are coming off a road series win over Oklahoma State.In terms of the national Top 16 seeds, there’s yet again more movement. The teams out of the Top 16 this week include Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech and Ole Miss. Louisiana Tech had an ugly weekend against Marshall, Texas Tech is trending the wrong direction thanks to injuries and Ole Miss is riding a losing streak that includes four-straight series losses. The Rebels, though, do control their own destiny the next couple of weeks with series against South Carolina and Texas A&M. Win those two series and Mike Bianco’s club is likely back in as a Top 16.The three new teams? Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Nebraska. Charlotte has a high RPI and continues to perform extremely well in Conference USA, Pitt has made some serious waves and put together an impressive resume in the ACC and Nebraska is leading the Big Ten and has location to its advantage.Our updated bids by conference: ACC (9), SEC (8), Pac 12 (6), Big 12 (5), Conference USA (4), Big Ten (4), American (2),, Missouri Valley (2), Big West (2).Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia Southern, LSUIndiana,, Tulane, NC State, North Carolina1. Oregon* (6)4. Stony Brook*3. Georgia Tech...