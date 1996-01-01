Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64

  Today, 06:36 PM
    Post College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64

    2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64 as of 4/28/21

    Selection Monday is little more than a month away. As college baseball approaches its stretch run, the postseason picture will become clearer and clearer. But, for now, there is still a lot of prognostication needed to produce a Projected Field of 64.

    In this unique season, as college baseball plays through a pandemic, the NCAA has adjusted the host site selection. Instead of selecting the regional hosts the day before the Field of 64 is announced on Memorial Day, it will select the 16 hosts the week of May 10 – a few weeks in advance of Selection Monday. The changes are a result of the need to create a testing site at each regional, which can’t be done with just a few days of lead time. That accelerated timeline means potential hosts have just a couple more weeks to impress the committee....


    While the field is starting to become more defined, there’s still a long way to go. Baseball America will continue to update the projected field weekly throughout the spring.


    PROJECTED FIELD OF 64...

    Eugene, Ore.

    1. (11) Oregon^

    2. Gonzaga*

    3. Baylor

    4. San Diego State*

    Baseball America Article Link
  Today, 07:00 PM
    2021 NCAA Baseball Projected Bracket

    4/26 BASEBALL BRACKETOLOGY BREAKDOWN

    Last Four In: LSU, North Carolina, Iowa, NC State

    First Four Out: Alabama, Georgia, Creighton, FAU

    Vanderbilt and Arkansas continue to compete for dominance over the college baseball landscape as they remain the top two National Seeds. Old Dominion drops out from National Seed contention, but Louisiana Tech remains a National Seed from Conference USA. LSU, North Carolina, Iowa, and NC State are the last four teams to make the projected field of 64 while Alabama, Georgia, Creighton, and FAU just miss the cut. Notre Dame from the ACC makes the jump to a National Seed. However, we can see Oklahoma State, Miami, and Oregon State rise to a National Seed over the next few weeks.


    ACC: Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State

    American: East Carolina, Tulane

    Big East: Connecticut

    Big 12: Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

    Big Ten: Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa

    Pac-12: Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA

    SEC: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt


    A-10: VCU

    America East: Stony Brook

    A-Sun: Liberty

    Big South: USC Upstate

    Big West: UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara

    CAA: Northeastern

    C-USA: Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Charlotte

    Horizon: Wright State

    Ivy: None

    MAAC: Fairfield

    MAC: Central Michigan

    MEAC: Norfolk State

    MVC: Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Dallas-Baptist

    MWC: San Diego State

    NEC: Bryant

    OVC: SE Missouri State

    Patriot: Lehigh

    Southern: Mercer

    Southland: Southeastern Louisiana

    Summit: Oral Roberts

    Sun Belt: South Alabama

    SWAC: Jackson State

    WAC: Grand Canyon

    WCC: San Diego, Gonzaga


    The Projected Baseball Tournament Bracket...

    Eugene Regional

    Oregon 6

    Nebraska

    Gonzaga

    Central Michigan...

    College Sports Madness Article Link
  Today, 07:09 PM
    D1Baseball Projected Field Of 64: April 27

    Just a few weeks ago, we released our first in-season Field of 64 projections at the midseason mark. Since that point, we’ve had one projection, and there are even more movements to report this week.

    The most notable change in this week’s projections involves the top eight national seed race. Following a four-game series split with UCF, East Carolina took a hit, and as a result, Texas entered the group as the No. 8 seed. The Longhorns are coming off a road series win over Oklahoma State.

    In terms of the national Top 16 seeds, there’s yet again more movement. The teams out of the Top 16 this week include Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech and Ole Miss. Louisiana Tech had an ugly weekend against Marshall, Texas Tech is trending the wrong direction thanks to injuries and Ole Miss is riding a losing streak that includes four-straight series losses. The Rebels, though, do control their own destiny the next couple of weeks with series against South Carolina and Texas A&M. Win those two series and Mike Bianco’s club is likely back in as a Top 16.

    The three new teams? Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Nebraska. Charlotte has a high RPI and continues to perform extremely well in Conference USA, Pitt has made some serious waves and put together an impressive resume in the ACC and Nebraska is leading the Big Ten and has location to its advantage.

    Our updated bids by conference: ACC (9), SEC (8), Pac 12 (6), Big 12 (5), Conference USA (4), Big Ten (4), American (2), WCC (2), Missouri Valley (2), Big West (2).


    FIRST FIVE OUT:

    Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia Southern, LSU

    LAST FIVE IN:

    Indiana, San Diego, Tulane, NC State, North Carolina


    EUGENE

    1. Oregon* (6)
    4. Stony Brook*

    2. Gonzaga*
    3. Georgia Tech...

    D1Baseball Projected Field of 64: April 27 Article Link
