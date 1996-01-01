Thread: College Baseball: 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projected Field Of 64

2021 NCAA Baseball Projected Bracket
4/26 BASEBALL BRACKETOLOGY BREAKDOWN
Last Four In:
LSU, North Carolina, Iowa, NC State
First Four Out:
Alabama, Georgia, Creighton, FAU
Vanderbilt and Arkansas continue to compete for dominance over the college baseball landscape as they remain the top two National Seeds. Old Dominion drops out from National Seed contention, but Louisiana Tech remains a National Seed from Conference USA. LSU, North Carolina, Iowa, and NC State are the last four teams to make the projected field of 64 while Alabama, Georgia, Creighton, and FAU just miss the cut. Notre Dame from the ACC makes the jump to a National Seed. However, we can see Oklahoma State, Miami, and Oregon State rise to a National Seed over the next few weeks.
ACC:
Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
American:
East Carolina, Tulane
Big East:
Connecticut
Big 12:
Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
Big Ten:
Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa
Pac-12:
Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA
SEC:
Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
A-10:
VCU
America East:
Stony Brook
A-Sun:
Liberty
Big South:
USC Upstate
Big West:
UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara
CAA:
Northeastern
C-USA:
Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Charlotte
Horizon:
Wright State
Ivy:
None
MAAC:
Fairfield
MAC:
Central Michigan
MEAC:
Norfolk State
MVC:
Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Dallas-Baptist
MWC:
San Diego State
NEC:
Bryant
OVC:
SE Missouri State
Patriot:
Lehigh
Southern:
Mercer
Southland:
Southeastern Louisiana
Summit:
Oral Roberts
Sun Belt:
South Alabama
SWAC:
Jackson State
WAC:
Grand Canyon
WCC:
San Diego, Gonzaga
The Projected Baseball Tournament Bracket...
Eugene Regional
Oregon 6
Nebraska
Gonzaga
Central Michigan...