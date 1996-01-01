Thread: NCAA Releases Guidance on new One Time Transfer Rules

-
NCAA Releases Guidance on new One Time Transfer Rules
-
What if the student-athlete transferred previously from another four-year school as an
undergraduate student?
A13: Generally, a student-athlete who has previously transferred from another four-year school would
not be able to use the one-time exception as a postgraduate transfer. However, a waiver process
exists for postgraduate students with a previous transfer history
