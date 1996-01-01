Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Aaron Cook enters the transfer portal

  1. Today, 10:45 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Default Aaron Cook enters the transfer portal

    Verbal Commits
    @VerbalCommits
    · 33m
    Gonzaga G Aaron Cook (RS SR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://verbalcommits.com/players/aaron-cook
  2. Today, 10:47 AM #2
    zagsfanforlife
    Well shoot! Would have loved him be our backup for the young guys again.
  3. Today, 10:50 AM #3
    gueastcoast
    Did everything that was asked of him, and much more. Best of luck young man
  4. Today, 10:58 AM #4
    Very disappointing ......best of luck to you Aaron you were just terrific .......thanks....
  5. Today, 11:00 AM #5
    zagsfanforlife
    Really enjoyed Aaron's time here. Hope he stars at his new place.
  6. Today, 11:11 AM #6
    zagdontzig
    I'm surprised here. I thought he could've competed for real minutes this season.
  7. Today, 11:12 AM #7
    Gonzdb8
    interesting decision. guess i always assumed if he used his extra year he'd remain a zag. any speculation on why he's leaving...is it just that he wants a starting role or is there is any other subtext here that i'm missing.
  8. Today, 11:19 AM #8
    He did a good job last year in his role but it would have been the same or smaller next year. Makes sense he’s looking for more opportunity. Hope it works out for him.
  9. Today, 11:24 AM #9
    Wonder if he knows something we don't? He certainly has a right to go star elsewhere (and that will likely be a pretty damn good program). I'd have liked to see him back, but you couldn't ask for a better teammate. His defensive footwork was something to behold.
  10. Today, 11:30 AM #10
    I don’t think there’s much to read into here. If we bring in a transfer guard like we’re expected to and Harris gets more minutes then there wasn’t going to be much of a spot for Cook within the rotation. Just how it goes.
  11. Today, 11:33 AM #11
    I would have assumed he would have went pro somewhere instead of using the extra year playing limited minutes. Using the extra year to go start and play 30+ minutes has to be enticing.
  12. Today, 11:35 AM #12
    ZagNut08
    He was definitely a luxury. Always surprised he didn’t get more minutes, always seemed so effective out there. Best of luck!
