Thread: Why Lock A Thread Without a Violation of Community Board Rules?

The Shawn Harris Interview thread is locked. I looked through it and don't see what the violation is. The board rule specifically state:
The thread is about GU basketball.Outside of those guidelines, the best solution to "unwanted" speech is counterspeech. If you don't agree with somebody's opinion, consider adding your voice.
The thread doesn't violate any rules.
The rules specifically state that if you don't like an opinion (or find it tiresome) you can "consider adding your voice." You could also ignore the thread entirely.
What moderator believed it was a good idea to violate the spirit of GU Board rules by restricting the conversation at this point?
IF the recourse for people being jerks to our players and recruits is spirited debate a moderator can't abort the conversation the moment they get tired of listening to the debate.
And while I agree that the thread had run its course and was done with it and had started ignoring it, the point is that stopping that conversation contributes to the problem with GU Boards and its negative impact on GU Recruiting. And if we all get to pick a topic that we are tired of and lock it up, I have a couple other suggestions too.