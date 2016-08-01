Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Why Lock A Thread Without a Violation of Community Board Rules?

  1. Today, 07:50 AM #1
    mgadfly
    Default Why Lock A Thread Without a Violation of Community Board Rules?

    The Shawn Harris Interview thread is locked. I looked through it and don't see what the violation is. The board rule specifically state:

    Outside of those guidelines, the best solution to "unwanted" speech is counterspeech. If you don't agree with somebody's opinion, consider adding your voice.
    The thread is about GU basketball.

    The thread doesn't violate any rules.

    The rules specifically state that if you don't like an opinion (or find it tiresome) you can "consider adding your voice." You could also ignore the thread entirely.

    What moderator believed it was a good idea to violate the spirit of GU Board rules by restricting the conversation at this point?

    IF the recourse for people being jerks to our players and recruits is spirited debate a moderator can't abort the conversation the moment they get tired of listening to the debate.

    And while I agree that the thread had run its course and was done with it and had started ignoring it, the point is that stopping that conversation contributes to the problem with GU Boards and its negative impact on GU Recruiting. And if we all get to pick a topic that we are tired of and lock it up, I have a couple other suggestions too.
  2. Today, 08:41 AM #2
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Honestly, when we moderators get the sense that a thread is devolving into ad hominem or potentially personal attacks we will likely close it to squash things. We prefer to do that rather than letting the thread progress to the point where there are violations of forum rules and we have to warn or ban members. We dont like doing that, so cooling things down early is a better option.

    Sorry if it seems arbitrary, but we try to use our experience and understanding of various posters personalities, hot button topics, sense of the forum community and other similar information to guide those decisions.


    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
  3. Today, 08:47 AM #3
    SLOZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    ... cooling things down early is a better option. Sorry if it seems arbitrary, but we try to use our experience and understanding of various posters’ personalities, hot button topics, sense of the forum community and other similar information to guide those decisions.
    It may be arbitrary, but it is necessary. Thanks to you and the other mods for taking on the task. We all get to enjoy the results.
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
  4. Today, 09:15 AM #4
    Grand Valley Zag
    Default

    Someone took the Name in vain in that thread too. That's bound to ruffle some feathers around here, even if not a violation.
  5. Today, 09:16 AM #5
    Zagdawg
    Default

    Agree-- the mods are way underpaid for their work to keep this place an environment that fans want to visit.
  6. Today, 09:32 AM #6
    willandi
    Default

    When a thread has served it's purpose, I like to see them locked. I also would like there to be a locked thread archive where they would be moved to.
  7. Today, 09:37 AM #7
    daskim
    Default

    Glad it was locked.

    IMHO, it wasn't going anywhere.
  8. Today, 10:05 AM #8
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mgadfly View Post
    The Shawn Harris Interview thread is locked. I looked through it and don't see what the violation is.


    The thread is about GU basketball.

    The thread doesn't violate any rules.
    Boardmembers are unable to see deleted
    Posts, are unable to view warnings to other boardmembers, and there isn’t a public list of who has been BANNED. I chose to just close this thread rather than delete it entirely (after deleting the posts over the course of several days that violated the rules). Thanks for the backup, Kitz.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
