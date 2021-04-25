Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Zags Ranked 21st in D1Baseball.com Top 25

Zags Ranked 21st in D1Baseball.com Top 25

and boasts a 26-13 overall record. TThe Zags finished the last week with an unblemished 4-0 record, starting with a Tuesday afternoon win at Washington and ending with a series sweep over BYU at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. Tuesday at Washington, the Zags defeated the Huskies 3-0 for their nation-leading seventh shutout of the season. GU returned to Spokane to blank BYU 12-1 in a Thursday night pitching showdown, as RHP Alek Jacob struck-out a career-high tying 12 batters for the second-straight time. The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a 2-1 win on Friday, followed by a 7-3 Saturday night victory.GU's highest-ever national ranking came in the 1980 season when the Bulldogs were ranked ninth by Collegiate Baseball. Since 2010, Gonzaga has been ranked 19 times, reaching as high as 19th in both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball national rankings.For up-to-date game time information, visit GoZags.com.