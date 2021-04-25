Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Zags Ranked 21st in D1Baseball.com Top 25

Zags Ranked 21st in D1Baseball.com Top 25
First national ranking for the Zags since 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga baseball team earned its first national ranking Monday morning, debuting at No. 21 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll.
Gonzaga sits atop the West Coast Conference rankings with a 14-4 mark in conference play
and boasts a 26-13 overall record. This season, GU has five wins over ranked opponents (Dallas Baptist, TCU and Oregon State), and has had an RPI ranking as high as No. 25 this season.
The Zags finished the last week with an unblemished 4-0 record, starting with a Tuesday afternoon win at Washington and ending with a series sweep over BYU at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. Tuesday at Washington, the Zags defeated the Huskies 3-0 for their nation-leading seventh shutout of the season. GU returned to Spokane to blank BYU 12-1 in a Thursday night pitching showdown, as RHP Alek Jacob struck-out a career-high tying 12 batters for the second-straight time. The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a 2-1 win on Friday, followed by a 7-3 Saturday night victory.
Gonzaga earned its first-ever national ranking during the 1971 season, earning a No. 15 ranking by Collegiate Baseball.
GU's highest-ever national ranking came in the 1980 season when the Bulldogs were ranked ninth by Collegiate Baseball. Since 2010, Gonzaga has been ranked 19 times, reaching as high as 19th in both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball national rankings.
Gonzaga hosts Washington State in a mid-week single-game matchup on Tuesday, April 26. The game is set to be broadcast on SWX, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field.
For up-to-date game time information, visit GoZags.com.